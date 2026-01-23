Ghana: Five NPP Presidential Aspirants Sign Pact to Accept Results

The five presidential aspirants of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) in Accra, committing themselves to support whoever emerges as the party's flagbearer after the January 31 presidential primaries.

Per the MOU, the aspirants pledged to accept the outcome of the election as a valid, authentic, and binding expression of the will of the delegates and the collective decision of the party. They further committed themselves to promoting peace and cohesion, and remaining loyal to the party regardless of the outcome of the presidential primaries.

The aspirants, who signed the MOU, are former General Secretary of the NPP, Kwabena Agyei Agyepong; former Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong; former Minister of Food and Agriculture and MP for Abetifi, Dr Bryan Acheampong; former Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia; and former Minister of Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum.

The signing ceremony, which was heavily attended by the party's rank and file, was graced by former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, former Chief of Staff Frema Osei-Opare, former Speaker of Parliament, Professor Aaron Mike Oquaye, and the NPP Minority Leader, Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin, among other current Members of Parliament and former Ministers of State.

Also present were members of the National Council, National Executive Committee, regional and constituency executives, TESCON leaders, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Christian Tetteh Yohuno, and representatives of the Ghana Peace Council.

Speaking at the ceremony, former President, Akufo-Addo explained that the MOU represented a sovereign commitment that should strengthen fraternity within the party.

He emphasised that once the ballot had spoken, the party must move forward as one.

President Akufo-Addo urged the aspirants to conduct themselves in a manner that reflects positively on the party, the country, grassroots supporters, and the youth, stressing that their actions and inactions should inspire unity after the primaries.

"We should never forget that the ideology of the New Patriotic Party remains deeply attractive to the majority of Ghanaians. Our commitment to individual liberty, respect for human rights, private enterprise, the rule of law, and human development in a society of shared prosperity continues to resonate," he indicated.

The Acting Chairman of the NPP, Smith Danquah Buttey, said the MOU forms part of efforts by the Presidential Elections Committee (PEC) to ensure a peaceful flagbearer election.

He stated that the presence of all five aspirants at the signing ceremony gave hope and confidence that the party would rally behind the eventual winner.

He assured party members that the National Executive Committee remains committed to ensuring a free, fair, and transparent process without bias.

"We have absolute confidence in the measures we have put in place to oversee this election. I urge all stakeholders to be patient and allow the committee, the Police, and the Electoral Commission to complete their work," he said.

Chairman of the Presidential Elections Committee, Joseph Osei Owusu, explained that the MOU was designed to ensure that aspirants accept the results and fully support whoever emerges as the party's flagbearer.

He expressed optimism that the agreement would boost confidence among party members and supporters, enabling them to campaign freely for the elected candidate to recapture power from the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The Minority Leader, Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin, observed that the party had suffered in opposition, noting that internal divisions had weakened fundraising efforts and parliamentary operations.

He urged the aspirants to unite after the primaries, warning that failure to do so could jeopardise the party's chances in the next general election.

Meanwhile, the Inspector General of Police, Christian Tetteh Yohuno, assured the party of the police service's readiness to ensure a free, fair, and peaceful election.