Ghana: Ug Nursing School Commends AfDB, Sif for Project Support

The School of Nursing and Midwifery of the University of Ghana has commended the Social Investment Fund and the African Development Bank (AfDB) for supporting the expansion of its facilities.

Professor Alfred Edwin Yawson, Provost of the College of Health Sciences, was reported to have described the support as timely, citing the long-standing infrastructural deficit confronting the School.

Speaking at a site handing-over ceremony for the construction of a two-storey facility in Accra, he expressed the hope that the project would enhance training and research and improve responses to current and emerging health challenges.

The project, expected to be completed within 18 months and awarded to Messrs Marley Rossi, is to provide a 150-seater lecture hall, video conferencing and seminar rooms, an e-library, laboratories, offices and washrooms.

"Above all, the project is about preparing our students for the future and ensuring our research efforts translate into practical, meaningful solutions for society," Prof Yawson stated.

The facility forms part of the Post-COVID-19 Skills Development and Productivity Enhancement Project (PSDPEP), a five-year initiative (2022-2027) being implemented by the Government of Ghana with funding support from the African Development Bank (AfDB).

Launched in June 2022, the PSDPEP is supported by a US$28.5 million grant.

The overall objective is to contribute to the country's sustainable post-COVID-19 recovery, particularly in the health sector, while supporting the restoration of livelihoods, incomes and employment opportunities, as well as private sector development.

Specifically, it seeks to promote health-related and technical entrepreneurial skills development in higher education to enhance healthcare delivery and encourage job creation among the youth and women.

The initiative is structured around three main components: skills development in higher education to strengthen the health sector; rebuilding youth and women's livelihoods through entrepreneurship and employment creation; and project management.

Prof Yawson reaffirmed the authorities' commitment to collaborate with stakeholders for accelerated development of the School.

"As the first university to run a doctorate programme in nursing, we will continue to work assiduously to expand our academic programmes for the benefit of the Ghanaian youth," he said.

Mr Abass Adams Nurudeen, Chief Executive Officer of the Social Investment Fund and Project Coordinator, explained that the facility fell under Component One of the PSDPEP, which focuses on skills development in higher education to strengthen the health sector.

He urged the contractor to complete the project on schedule and assured of continued support for Ghanaian institutions to build capacity for effective service delivery.