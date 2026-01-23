Liberia: Kruah Family Holds Key Positions in Unity Party Government

The Unity Party-led government is facing renewed scrutiny over allegations of nepotism following the appointment and retention of several members of the Kruah family in influential public positions.

The situation raises questions about merit, fairness, and the administration's commitment to inclusive governance.

Late Wednesday, January 22, 2026, President Joseph Boakai announced a cabinet reshuffle that included key changes to the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Liberia Refugee Repatriation Commission (LRRC).

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

As part of the reshuffle, former Minister of Youth and Sports, Cllr. Jeror Cole Bangalu, was appointed Executive Director of the LRRC. Meanwhile, Atty. Cornelia Kruah, the daughter of Labor Minister Cooper Kruah was named the new Minister of Youth and Sports, leaving her previous role as Deputy Minister for Administration at the Ministry of State for Presidential Affairs.

The appointments have sparked mixed public reactions, with many critics describing the move as nepotism.

According to former Assistant Minister for Information Services, Mathew Nyanplu, the issue has drawn particular attention because the Boakai administration previously criticized similar appointments under the Weah administration, for example, the appointment of Janga Kowo as Comptroller General while his wife, Roseline, headed the Public Procurement and Concessions Commission (PPCC).

However, Nyanplu, alongside several opposition figures and ordinary citizens, argues that Cornelia Kruah's appointment raises concerns about nepotism. Her father currently serves as Minister of Labor, while her spouse, Clarence Massaquoi, is Chairman of the Liberia Telecommunication Authority (LTA), a position that critics say concentrates power within a single family in a small economy.

As the debate continues, many Liberians are questioning the reasoning behind President Boakai's recent appointments and whether the government is prioritizing merit or familial ties.