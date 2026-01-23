Liberia: Kruah Family Holds Key Positions in Unity Party Government

23 January 2026
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Kruah Thompson

The Unity Party-led government is facing renewed scrutiny over allegations of nepotism following the appointment and retention of several members of the Kruah family in influential public positions.

The situation raises questions about merit, fairness, and the administration's commitment to inclusive governance.

Late Wednesday, January 22, 2026, President Joseph Boakai announced a cabinet reshuffle that included key changes to the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Liberia Refugee Repatriation Commission (LRRC).

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

As part of the reshuffle, former Minister of Youth and Sports, Cllr. Jeror Cole Bangalu, was appointed Executive Director of the LRRC. Meanwhile, Atty. Cornelia Kruah, the daughter of Labor Minister Cooper Kruah was named the new Minister of Youth and Sports, leaving her previous role as Deputy Minister for Administration at the Ministry of State for Presidential Affairs.

The appointments have sparked mixed public reactions, with many critics describing the move as nepotism.

According to former Assistant Minister for Information Services, Mathew Nyanplu, the issue has drawn particular attention because the Boakai administration previously criticized similar appointments under the Weah administration, for example, the appointment of Janga Kowo as Comptroller General while his wife, Roseline, headed the Public Procurement and Concessions Commission (PPCC).

However, Nyanplu, alongside several opposition figures and ordinary citizens, argues that Cornelia Kruah's appointment raises concerns about nepotism. Her father currently serves as Minister of Labor, while her spouse, Clarence Massaquoi, is Chairman of the Liberia Telecommunication Authority (LTA), a position that critics say concentrates power within a single family in a small economy.

As the debate continues, many Liberians are questioning the reasoning behind President Boakai's recent appointments and whether the government is prioritizing merit or familial ties.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.