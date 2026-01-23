Liberia: Impeachment Looms Over Judge Willie

-Amid Clar Weah Foundation legal tussle

Monrovia, January 23, 2026: A Potential impeachment is looming over the presiding Judge of Criminal Court "A", Roosevelt Z. Willie, regarding his involvement and writ of subpoena issued against the Clar Hope Foundation, to provide financial records and demonstrate proof of every financial contribution made to the construction of the Institution.

The Clar Hope Foundation of former First Lady Clar Marie Weah, on Wednesday, January 21, 2026, filed a motion requesting Presiding Criminal Court 'A' Judge Roosevelt Z. Willie to quash the writ of subpoena duces tecum issued against it.

On January 15, 2026, Judge. Willie issued a writ of subpoena to the management of the Clar Hope Foundation, specifically instructing the foundation to produce the list of its financial contributions and records.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

However, the Foundation has publicly stated its openness and transparency, asserting that it "has nothing to hide" concerning the funding and construction of its institution in Marshall.

The impeachment threat was made by Margibi County Senator and Chair of the Congress for Democratic Change legislative Caucus, Natheniel McGill, who described the judge's actions as judicial abuse.

Sen. McGill went on further to state that he will be doing a formal communication to the Senate plenary for next sitting to ensure that the judge appears before the Senate to provide justification and reasons behind his action.

Speaking in the Senate plenary on Thursday, January 22, 2026, Sen. McGill said it is very saddened and worrisome that the judge is using an unorthodox method to extract evidence, something he said is undermining the rule of law.

According to him, it's very frustrating that the court will be demanding private institution provide its financial records, when they don't have any case against them, something he described as judicial abuse and violation of Article 21 of the 1986 Constitution of Liberia.

"Judicial abuse of power is tantamount to impeachment. The judge who is doing this is believed to be one of the best judges, so why is he doing it? Now, I want him to know that the legislature has power too. We have power. If you are in the Judiciary and you abuse your power, we can impeach you, we can remove you from power." Senator McGill stated.

He disclosed his communication to the Senate plenary will include reporting the matter, while seeking the consent of the Senate plenary to invite the Judge to provide justification and reasons behind his action, hoping the judge will realize his mistake. However, he noted that it's very shameful and painful that the Assert Recovery Team is using the court to violate the rights and privacy of the institution. He asserted that the judge should not have entertained the writ in the first place, adding that if they have case, they should go to court.