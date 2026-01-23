Liberia: 'Ice Box Girl' Clarifies Theft Accusation

The Liberian girl captured as top looter in Prima Mattress Blaze has denied the accusations. Sonie K. Baysah has been trending on social media after she was captured lifting a brand-new refrigerator as part of a looting exercise at the Prima Mattress Store in Paynesville during a fire outbreak.

However, speaking on Thursday, 22nd January 2026, in a podcast, Sonnie slams the accusations against her as character assassination.

"I did not go to steal; I went to help, and it is a shame to lie against my character," Sonnie states.

She explained her actions during the incident were to help protect the store's property, contrary to what is being circulated.

"My intention wasn't to steal; after rescuing two freezers, I went back in for a third one when someone started recording me. That's when the misunderstanding started," Baysah explained.

Earlier this week, a short video circulated widely online showing a visibly distressed woman near the burning Prima Mattress Store. The footage sparked outrage, with many social media users accusing the woman, later identified as Sonnie, of stealing a freezer amid the chaos caused by the fire.

The backlash was swift and unforgiving, as public condemnation spread rapidly before any verification or investigation could take place.

However, in an exclusive interview, Baysah rejected the theft claims, insisting that she was part of a small group of concerned individuals who rushed to help when the fire broke out.

According to her, the group acted instinctively to salvage valuable items from the flames before they could be destroyed.

"I did not steal anything," she said. "The freezers we brought out were handed over to the store owners. None of them ever left my sight or my possession."

Baysah emphasized that no other individual involved in the rescue effort took advantage of the situation to loot the store or steal any items.

"It hurt the most seeing people who know me believe something like that without asking questions," she added.