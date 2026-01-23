Liberia: Dr. Cassell PLP Announces Rebranding Comeback

Monrovia — The People's Liberation Party (PLP), founded by the late Liberian politician Dr. Daniel E. Cassell, has initiated a rebranding process following the announcement of a nationwide membership and recruitment drive.

The decision to reposition the party for a strategy rebranding and political alternative in 2029 stems from a consultative meeting held with the party leadership on Thursday, January 22, 2026, in Monrovia.

PLP lamented that the process would also pave the way for the return of partisans and supporters who departed the party during the 2023 general and presidential elections.

According to the party's press release, the membership drive is scheduled to launch at the PLP headquarters in Sinkor, Monrovia, on Saturday, January 24.

The release further indicated that the launch would bring together hundreds of partisans and supporters from across the 17 districts in Montserrado and other parts of the country.

"This event marks a significant milestone in our party's journey, as we showcase our rebranding efforts and unveil our Homecoming program, set to transform our nation's future," a PLP statement issued in Monrovia noted.

It added: "All PLP members, supporters, and interested citizens are cordially invited to attend this landmark event, featuring engaging activities and insightful discussions."

The PLP was officially accredited and certificated as a full-fledged political party by the National Elections Commission (NEC) in December 2020.

The first Political Leader/Standard Bearer was renowned Liberian psychologist Dr. Daniel Cassell, who died from heart attack in the United States on December 25, 2022. The current Political Leader and National Chairman are Mr. Tarplah E. Doe and Representative Bernard Blue Benson of Montserrado County District # 17.

The PLP was founded to engage Liberians in the political process and offer an alternative political force focused on social justice and national development. It seeks to represent citizens who feel marginalized and to advance policies that improve socio-economic conditions across the country. The party's ideology is centered around social justice, economic inclusion, and national development.