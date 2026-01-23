Ghana: Sulemana Back At Cagliari On Loan

Italian Serie A side, Cagliari Calcio, have completed the loan signing of Ghanaian midfielder, Ibrahim Sulemana, from Atalanta BC.

The loan deal, confirmed by Cagliari in an official announcement, runs until the end of the 2025/26 season and includes an option to make the transfer permanent in the summer.

Sulemana, 22, made the move back to Cagliari after an early termination of his season-long loan at Bologna FC 1909, where he struggled for regular playing time, managing just four appearances and 112 minutes of action across Serie A and the Coppa Italia.

The Ghanaian midfielder first joined Cagliari in the summer of 2023, signing from Hellas Verona for around €4 million. During that season, he became a key figure for the Rossoblu, making 24 appearances in all competitions and scoring two goals as the club secured their Serie A status.

His performances attracted attention from bigger Italian clubs, and in July 2024, Atalanta signed him for a fee reported to be close to €7.4 million, nearly double the amount Cagliari had paid the year before.

Sulemana featured nine times for Atalanta in Serie A, scoring two goals, including a memorable strike in a 2-1 win over AS Roma in May 2025 that helped secure Champions League qualification for the Bergamo side.

For Sulemana, the move presents a chance to revive his club career after setbacks earlier in the campaign and to re-establish himself as a consistent performer in one of Europe's top leagues. -

