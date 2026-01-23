Liberia: Ldea Disrobes Margibi County Commander

The Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA) has, with immediate effect, disrobed its Margibi County Commander for allegedly allowing a female drug suspect to escape from custody.

On Saturday, January 17, 2026, LDEA officers in Weala arrested two individuals, a male and a female, allegedly linked to illegal drug possession. The suspects were held at the agency's Margibi County detention facility and were expected to be forwarded to court when it reopened on Monday.

However, in the early hours of Monday at about 3:00 a.m., the female suspect, identified as Massa Sheriff, reportedly escaped from detention.

The LDEA said the circumstances surrounding the escape remain unclear, prompting residents in the surrounding community to question the agency's security arrangements at the detention facility.

Late Wednesday, January 21, 2026, the LDEA announced that it had disrobed its Margibi County Commander, Special Agent Mentor A. Yormie, for allegedly allowing the suspect's escape.

In a statement, the agency said it has launched a full investigation into the incident. In the meantime, Special Agent Yormie has been turned over to the Internal Board of Inquiry and the Professional Standards Unit for investigation.

The LDEA stressed that any recommendations from the board will be taken seriously and could lead to further disciplinary action in line with the agency's Code of Conduct.