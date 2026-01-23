Ghana: GPL - Young Apostles Call Off Boycott Threat

Young Apostles' Public Relations Officer, Alhaji Mahama Salia, has confirmed that the club has withdrawn its planned boycott of the Ghana Premier League following a successful meeting with the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

The club had earlier threatened to boycott the league over what it described as persistent poor officiating, stating that while it would honour its remaining fixtures, it would refuse to play, leading to automatic forfeits.

In an exclusive interview with Citi Sports, Alhaji Salia revealed that the GFA has agreed to meet with referees to improve officiating standards and ensure fairness to all clubs.

"A meeting was convened with our CEO, in attendance. So they listened to our grievances and they assured us that whatever we are complaining about, they will work towards resolving them."

"After the meeting, they will have a meeting with the referees to tell them to be fair to all the clubs, not just Apostles, and apply the rules of the game to the latter.

"So for that reason, we have called off our boycott of the league and we are about to play in the league as we speak. He further disclosed that the team is intensifying preparations ahead of their Matchday 20 Ghana Premier League clash against Dreams FC on Saturday.

"The team is back in training and the coaches are preparing them-the players- for the match. Whatever happened in the media relative to the boycott we never told them that they should break camp," he said.