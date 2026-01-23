Ghana: Black Stars to Face Austria in Friendly

Austria will host Ghana in an international friendly at Vienna's Ernst Happel Stadium as part of the two countries' preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Both countries have secured qualification for the quadrennial competition, scheduled for June in Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

The Black Stars are paired with England, Croatia, and Panama in Group I, while Austria faces World Champions, Argentina, Algeria, and Jordan in Group J.

The friendly against Austria is one of two matches lined up for the Black Stars in March ahead of the World Cup.

Ghana will take on Germany in their second friendly on March 30. The clash against Austria is scheduled for March 27.

Ghana will open their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign against Panama on Wednesday, June 17, in Toronto, followed by matches against England in Boston on June 23 and Croatia on June 27, 2026.