Africa: GRA Hockey Teams in Zimbabwe for Africa Cup Club Championship

The men and women's hockey teams of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) on Wednesday left for Harare, Zimbabwe, to represent Ghana at the 2026 Africa Cup Club Championship (ACCC), scheduled for January 24-31.

They secured the slots after impressive performances in the domestic league.

The men's team finished second in the Salpholda Hockey League, while the women's team were crowned champions to earn qualification to the continental showpiece.

The Royal Ladies head into the tournament as defending champions of the women's division and are aiming to defend their title and chase a historic sixth continental crown.

They will open their campaign against Lakers Hockey Club of Kenya, before taking on Bulawayo Hockey Club and Hippo Hockey Club, both from Zimbabwe.

The GRA men's team has been drawn into Pool B, where they will face Hotspurs, Bulawayo Hockey Club, and Hippo Hockey Club, all from Zimbabwe. The men are targeting a podium finish this year after previously ending their campaigns at the classification stage.

Speaking ahead of departure, women's Head Coach, Ida Marmon, expressed confidence in her squad's readiness and ambition.

"We are going to bring the trophy back. By God's grace, we will return with it. The girls have trained well and I can confidently say they are 100 per cent fit for the competition," she assured.

Madam Marmon added that she was not burdened by pressure heading into the tournament.

The Men's Head Coach, Victor Sowah, is also confident his side would shine at the championship, saying, "So far, I believe we have done everything required in terms of preparation. The responsibility now lies with us to go there and perform according to plan," he stated.

Addressing expectations, Coach Sowah noted that the men's competition was always competitive and that reflected in the kind of training the team went through.

He acknowledged the defensive lapses observed during the league season but assured that corrective measures have been taken.

Coach Sowah commended the GRA administration for their immense support, adding that "the best way to appreciate the effort from management is to win the championship in both categories."