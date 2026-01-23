Ghana: 3rd Suspect in Alleged Assault of 12-Year-Old Girl At La Arrested

The Accra Regional Police Command has arrested a third suspect in connection with the alleged assault of a 12-year-old girl on Tuesday, December 30, 2025 at La in Accra.

A Police statement, signed by Superintendent Juliana Obeng, Head of Public Affairs for the Accra Region, said the suspect, identified as Priscilla Novishie Wornyo, aged 49, voluntarily reported herself to the police on Sunday, January 18, 2026.

She was subsequently arrested and charged to assist with investigations.

The statement said the accused persons were arraigned on Monday, January 19, 2026, and charged with Conspiracy to Commit Assault, contrary to Section 23 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29); Assault, contrary to Section 84 of Act 29; and Cruelty to a Child, contrary to Sections 14 and 15 of the Children's Act, 1998 (Act 560).

The court granted bail to two of the accused persons, Precious Giftan Mesopeh, aged 22, and Princess Giftan Mesopeh, 25, with two sureties each.

However, Priscilla Novishie Wornyo was remanded into Police custody and expected to reappear before the court on February 2, 2026.

The Accra Regional Police Command assured the public of its continued commitment to the protection of children and ensuring that all persons involved in acts of abuse to face the full rigours of the law.

It added that further updates would be communicated as investigations progressed.