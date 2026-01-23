Nigeria: Kajuru Abductions - PFN Demands Immediate Rescue of Over 100 Kidnapped Worshippers

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) has condemned the abduction of over 100 Christian worshippers in Kurmin Wali community, Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State, describing the incident as a tragic setback to recent hopes of improved security in the state.

In a press statement signed by its National Secretary, Bishop David Bakare, the PFN said the kidnapping, which occurred during a church gathering, had plunged families, churches and the wider Christian community into grief, fear and uncertainty.

The Fellowship noted that the attack was particularly distressing as it came at a time when residents of Kaduna State were beginning to experience some relief from persistent insecurity, raising fresh concerns about the safety of citizens seeking to worship peacefully.

PFN strongly condemned what it described as a heinous act and called on all relevant security agencies to urgently deploy every available resource and intelligence to secure the immediate, safe and unconditional release of the abducted worshippers.

According to the statement, the rescue of the victims remains the only way to ease the anguish caused by initial denials and the confusion that followed the incident.

"The protection of lives and property is a fundamental responsibility of government, and we trust that decisive action will be taken without delay," the statement read.

The PFN also appealed directly to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to intervene, noting that similar interventions in other states had yielded positive outcomes in past cases.

The Fellowship expressed solidarity with the families of those in captivity, assuring them of prayers, support and encouragement during the difficult period.

PFN further prayed for divine protection over the abducted worshippers, strength and comfort for their loved ones, and wisdom for security personnel working to ensure their safe return.

The statement concluded with a call for lasting peace, justice and security in Kaduna State and across Nigeria.