Nigeria: Presidency Reverses Appointment of Ambassador to Turkey

The Presidency has reversed the appointment of Usman Dakingari Suleiman as Ambassador to Turkey.

Presidential spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, had announced the appointments of four ambassadors, including Dakingari, former governor of Kebbi, on Thursday night.

"Usman Isa Dakingari Suleiman, former governor of Kebbi, is the ambassador-designate to Turkey," Onanuga had said in his initial statement.

He had also disclosed that President Bola Tinubu, who returned from a 3-week overseas trip at the weekend, would visit Turkey next week.

But shortly after the announcement, Onanuga issued a fresh statement on the reversal of Dakingari's appointment.

"Please note that there was a naming mix-up for the ambassador-designate to Turkey. The posting is undergoing review. Thanks for your understanding," Onanuga explained in the new statement.

However, the Presidential spokesman said aside from Dakingari, there was no alteration to the posting of other ambassadors-designate made in his previous statement.

Those whose appointments were not affected are Ayodele Oke (ambassador-designate to France), Lateef Are (ambassador-designate to the United States of America), and Amin Dalhatu, (high commissioner-designate to the United Kingdom).

Onanuga said in a memo to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, President Tinubu urged the ministry to notify the governments of the three countries about the ambassadors-designate, in accordance with diplomatic procedures.