Africa Handball Nations Cup - Nigeria's Golden Arrows Zoom Into Quarter Final

With emphatic wins over Algeria and Zambia in their opening two matches, Nigeria have now sealed a quarter-final berth and strengthened their bid for a place at the 2027 World Handball Championship in Germany

Nigeria's Senior Men's Handball Team, the Golden Arrows, delivered a commanding performance on Thursday, thrashing Zambia 36-18 to secure early qualification for the quarter-finals of the 25th Africa Men's Handball Nations Cup in Kigali.

The victory, Nigeria's second in Group A, confirmed their place in the knockout phase and underlined their growing status as one of the tournament's most formidable sides.

Nigeria seized control of the contest from the opening exchanges, pairing compact defensive organisation with incisive attacking play. The Golden Arrows raced into a comfortable rhythm and went into the break with a seven-goal advantage, leading 17-10 at halftime.

After the restart, the team coached by Rafiu Salami raised the tempo further, completely overwhelming their Zambian opponents. Swift ball circulation, clinical backcourt shooting and relentless pressure in defence left Zambia struggling to cope as the scoreline widened.

Right winger Azeez Sulaiman was the standout performer, producing a composed and influential display. The France-based player finished as Nigeria's top scorer with eight goals and was deservedly named the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the match.

Sulaiman received strong support across the court, with Faruk Yusuf and John Shagari contributing five goals each. Rotibi Victor and Hakeem Salami added four goals apiece, while Mustapha Mohammed and Kareem Ajibike chipped in with three goals each.

Dikko Ibrahim scored twice, while captain Stephen Sessugh and Cole Gbenga completed the scoring with a goal each, highlighting Nigeria's depth and balance in attack.

At the other end of the court, the Golden Arrows were equally impressive. Zambia were limited to just eight goals in the second half as Nigeria's disciplined defensive lines forced turnovers that regularly led to quick counter-attacks.

The Golden Arrows will round off their Group A campaign against host nation Rwanda on Saturday, aiming to maintain their perfect record and carry momentum into the knockout stages.