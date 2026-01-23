Nigeria: Sterling Bank Backs Health, Tourism, Creative Enterprise

22 January 2026
This Day (Lagos)

Sterling Bank Ltd has furthered its commitment to health, wellbeing, and sustainable economic development through its participation in 'The Art of Wellbeing' experience, held recently at ISIMI Lagos.

The curated wellness experience convened leaders from the public and private sectors, wellness advocates, and creatives to examine the intersection of wellbeing, tourism, and the creative economy, with a focus on investment opportunities and sector growth. The event was attended by Sterling Bank's Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Abubakar Suleiman, alongside senior representatives of the Lagos State Government, including Emmanuel Benson Okwuokenyen, Deputy Director, Research and Development, Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, and Damilola Ayinde-Marshal, Esq., Special Assistant to the Governor on Tourism.

Addressing the participants, Abubakar Suleiman urged that, "As a community, we must begin to view wellbeing through the lens of an economic infrastructure. When physical and mental health are prioritised, productivity improves, healthcare costs decline, workforce participation expands, and entire value chains within tourism, hospitality, and the creative economy become more competitive and investable."

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Commenting on the strategic importance of the initiative, Head, Tourism and Creative Arts Business, Sterling Bank, Abiola Adelana, said, "We recognise the capacity of health and the creative ecosystem to unlock sustainable economic value. This initiative aligns with our commitment to supporting sectors that improve quality of life while creating scalable opportunities across wellness, tourism, and hospitality."

Through programmes like The Art of Wellbeing, Sterling Bank continues to support platforms that promote health, creativity, and inclusive growth, reinforcing Nigeria's position as a hub for innovative lifestyle, wellness, and tourism experiences.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.