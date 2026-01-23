Nigeria: Sterling Bank Backs Health, Tourism, Creative Enterprise

Sterling Bank Ltd has furthered its commitment to health, wellbeing, and sustainable economic development through its participation in 'The Art of Wellbeing' experience, held recently at ISIMI Lagos.

The curated wellness experience convened leaders from the public and private sectors, wellness advocates, and creatives to examine the intersection of wellbeing, tourism, and the creative economy, with a focus on investment opportunities and sector growth. The event was attended by Sterling Bank's Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Abubakar Suleiman, alongside senior representatives of the Lagos State Government, including Emmanuel Benson Okwuokenyen, Deputy Director, Research and Development, Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, and Damilola Ayinde-Marshal, Esq., Special Assistant to the Governor on Tourism.

Addressing the participants, Abubakar Suleiman urged that, "As a community, we must begin to view wellbeing through the lens of an economic infrastructure. When physical and mental health are prioritised, productivity improves, healthcare costs decline, workforce participation expands, and entire value chains within tourism, hospitality, and the creative economy become more competitive and investable."

Commenting on the strategic importance of the initiative, Head, Tourism and Creative Arts Business, Sterling Bank, Abiola Adelana, said, "We recognise the capacity of health and the creative ecosystem to unlock sustainable economic value. This initiative aligns with our commitment to supporting sectors that improve quality of life while creating scalable opportunities across wellness, tourism, and hospitality."

Through programmes like The Art of Wellbeing, Sterling Bank continues to support platforms that promote health, creativity, and inclusive growth, reinforcing Nigeria's position as a hub for innovative lifestyle, wellness, and tourism experiences.