Nigeria: Yet Another Abduction of Worshippers

The abduction of 177 worshippers on Sunday from ECWA Church and Cherubim and Seraphim Churches 1 and 2 in Kurmin Wali community, Kajuru local government area of Kaduna State, has once again forced the nation to confront a disturbing and persistent question: what exactly is the motive behind these repeated attacks on innocent citizens at places meant for peace, refuge and worship?

Initially, the incident was flatly denied by security agencies, a response that has sadly become familiar in similar cases. However, the truth eventually emerged, confirming the fears of families and communities who already knew that something had gone terribly wrong. Such denials only deepen public distrust and reinforce the perception that authorities are either overwhelmed or unwilling to confront reality head-on.

This incident is one abduction too many. The government must find a concrete and effective way to put an end to these senseless crimes that have turned daily life into a gamble with death or captivity. Statements of condemnation are no longer sufficient; what is required is decisive action, accountability and results that citizens can see and feel.

Across the federation, abductions have become a daily occurrence. People are taken from their homes, places of worship, on highways and even in public spaces where safety should be guaranteed. No region appears immune, and no group is spared. This normalisation of mass abduction is a clear sign of a state struggling to fulfil its most basic responsibility.

One must ask, honestly and painfully, when did Nigeria reach this point? When did the security of lives and property become so uncertain that attending church or travelling on the road now carries the risk of kidnapping? A nation that cannot protect its citizens in their most vulnerable moments is one standing on dangerously weak foundations.

The country recently rejoiced when victims of the Kwara church abduction were released. Yet that relief was short-lived, as no arrests were made and no clear consequences followed. This failure to bring perpetrators to justice may well have emboldened criminals, sending the message that mass abduction carries little risk beyond negotiation.

These criminal networks have also been strengthened by the steady flow of ransom payments. While families often have no choice but to pay to save their loved ones, the broader effect is devastating. Ransom has become a business model, funding further operations and encouraging more daring and violent attacks.

Nigeria can no longer pretend that this crisis can be solved in isolation. It is increasingly clear that foreign assistance is needed, alongside strong and sincere collaboration with neighbouring countries to secure porous borders that allow criminals and weapons to move freely. At the same time, the practice of granting amnesty to terrorists and violent criminals by some states must be firmly discouraged, as it only legitimises crime and worsens the situation.

This crisis is getting out of hand, and pretending otherwise is dangerous. The nation must summon the political will to confront abductions with a comprehensive, coordinated and uncompromising strategy. Anything less risks condemning citizens to a future where fear replaces faith, and survival becomes the ultimate act of resistance.

Tochukwu Jimo Obi, Obosi Anambra State