Nigeria: Terrorists Kill Six in Sokoto Lga Hit By US Airstrike

The attack resulted in the deaths of six men, while many other villagers were forced to abandon their homes in search of safety.

At least six residents were killed in Baidi village in the Tangaza Local Government Area of Sokoto State on Wednesday night during an attack by a suspected terrorist group believed to be affiliated to the Lakurawa network, an armed group active in the area.

Tangaza is one of the council areas targeted by a US airstrike last December. It is believed to be used as hideouts by terrorists along the Nigeria-Niger border.

According to residents, the attackers stormed the village in the dark, shooting indiscriminately. The attack left six men dead and forced many other villagers to abandon their homes.

Several residents took to Facebook to share footage and photos of the funeral prayers held for the victims, after their burial on Thursday.

Efforts to reach the Chairman of Tangaza Local Government Area, Isa Salihu, for an official statement were unsuccessful at the time of publication. Similarly, the spokesperson for the Sokoto State Police Command, Ahmed Rufai, could not be reached for comment.

However, local government officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity, confirmed the killings.

While acknowledging the atmosphere of fear, they appealed for calm, assuring the public that security agencies were actively working to restore stability to the affected area.

The grieving residents also called for an urgent reinforcement of security personnel. They expressed concern that without a permanent and increased security presence, their community remains vulnerable to further attacks.

The security situation in the northwestern part of Sokoto State, particularly in Tangaza, has deteriorated over the years due to the activities of terrorist groups.

Tangaza shares a border with the Republic of Niger. This proximity makes it a strategic "gateway" for cross-border movement. Terrorists use the porous borders to retreat into Niger when pressured by the Nigerian military, or to smuggle arms.

In recent years, Tangaza has seen the emergence of a group known as the Lakurawa. Originally a group of foreign herders from Sahelian countries, they have evolved into a terrorist group that imposes taxes on locals and enforces their own version of justice, often clashing with traditional authorities.