Nigeria: Lagos Schools Shut Over Explosion Threat, Police Rule Out Danger

Avi-Cenna International School and Grange School, both located in Lagos, have temporarily suspended physical academic activities following threats of a possible explosion.

Avi-Cenna International School announced its closure in a letter signed by Paul Olubajo and addressed to parents and guardians.

The management disclosed that it received a text message threatening a fire explosion at the school premises.

According to the letter, the school immediately alerted the police, who deployed a special unit to assess the situation.

Although security operatives confirmed after a thorough inspection that the premises were safe, the school decided to remain closed for the day as a precautionary measure.

"We received a text message about a fire explosion threat. The police authorities were immediately informed, and they deployed their special unit with their devices to the school. After a thorough assessment of the entire premises, they confirmed that the premises are safe. However, school will remain closed for today," the letter stated.

The management apologised for the disruption and assured parents that the safety of students, staff, and the wider school community remains its top priority.

Similarly, Grange School announced a temporary closure in a statement signed by its head, Richard McMahon. While noting that there was no immediate danger, the school said the decision was taken to act responsibly and allow time to engage fully with relevant authorities.

"While there is no immediate danger, we have chosen to act responsibly by taking the matter seriously and putting all necessary safety measures in place," the statement read.

Grange School, however, confirmed that online classes would be held during the closure, at the discretion of individual teachers. Parents, the school said, would be contacted directly if virtual lessons were scheduled.

Reacting to the development, the Lagos State Police Command said it had neutralised the threat and found no explosive devices on the school premises.

In a statement by its spokesperson, Abimbola Adebisi, the police said the response team was led by the Commissioner of Police, Olohundare Jimoh, and included officers from the Explosive Ordnance Disposal and Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (EOD-CBRN) unit, as well as the Rapid Response Squad (RRS).

The police said the operation involved a comprehensive sweep of classrooms, administrative offices, halls, playgrounds, and other areas within the school environment. No improvised explosive devices or dangerous materials were found.

The commissioner of police has, however, ordered an investigation to trace and apprehend the individual or individuals responsible for sending the threat message.