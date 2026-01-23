Nigeria: Fubara Remains APC Leader in Rivers, Says Bwala

Amid the ongoing impeachment threat against Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, the Presidency has declared its support for the governor, stating that he is the leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

This was disclosed by Daniel Bwala, Special Adviser to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Policy Communication.

Governor Fubara and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, have been locked in a prolonged political struggle over control of the political structures of both the APC and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State.

The disagreement recently escalated following moves by members of the Rivers State House of Assembly loyal to Wike to commence impeachment proceedings against the governor.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

In a related development, the National Chairman of the APC had also stated that sitting governors remain the recognised leaders of the party in their respective states.

Speaking on Channels Television's Hard Copy, Bwala said Governor Fubara should be allowed to discharge his constitutional responsibilities without undue interference.

He argued that Wike's influence in Rivers State is limited to the PDP, stressing that the former governor has no authority within the APC in the state.

Bwala said he aligns with the position earlier expressed by the APC national chairman that in Rivers State, "Governor Fubara is the leader of the APC. Wike is not a member of the APC, so he cannot speak for the party."

He further stated that Wike, who is also in disagreement with the APC National Secretary, "may only be regarded as a leader within the PDP in Rivers state, having been a former governor, but the APC leader in the state is Governor Fubara."

According to Bwala, President Tinubu's stance on the matter is consistent with the party's internal rules and democratic values.

"What the national chairman said is the position the president sticks to, because he respects party procedures. The president believes in the rule of law and due process, and the party will always respect that," he said.

Addressing concerns over Wike's position as a cabinet member, Bwala said, "Wike has been adequately compensated. The president believes in compensating people, but not at the expense of the interest of Nigeria. President Bola Tinubu gives latitude, but once you cross the line, you will know."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The presidential aide added that the president respects the rights of states governed by opposition parties, noting that "Even where the APC may want to challenge them, he believes that a governor, regardless of party, should be allowed to govern."