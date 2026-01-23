Nigeria's 'Healthcare Oscars' Opens Nominations Ahead of 2026 NHEA Awards

The Nigerian Healthcare Excellence Award, NHEA, widely acclaimed as the "Oscars of Nigerian Healthcare," has opened nominations for its 12th edition, setting the stage for a nationwide search for outstanding individuals and institutions shaping the country's health sector.

The organisers of the awards scheduled for June 26, 2026 in Lagos, are calling on stakeholders across the public and private sectors to submit nominations before the May 8, 2026 deadline.

The annual event brings together healthcare professionals, policymakers, institutions, investors and development partners to celebrate excellence, innovation, quality service delivery and leadership in Nigeria's evolving healthcare ecosystem.

Organised by Global Health Projects & Resources, GHPR, partnership with Anadach Group, USA, the NHEA has grown into one of the country's most respected platforms for recognising impactful contributions to healthcare delivery.

Speaking on the opening of nominations, Dr. Wale Alabi, Project Director of NHEA, said the 2026 edition reflects the expanding scope and complexity of Nigeria's healthcare sector.

"Nominations are now open across a broad range of categories that mirror the diversity and evolution of Nigeria's healthcare ecosystem. We are recognising individuals and organisations that are making measurable impact through innovation, efficiency, quality care and leadership."

He explained that the Special Awards category for 2026 will include the Lifetime Achievement Award, Outstanding Healthcare Financial Institution of the Year, State Government Health Insurance of the Year and Awards for exceptional contributions to the sector.

According to him, the Healthcare Delivery Services categories will spotlight excellence across tertiary and secondary healthcare facilities in both public and private sectors, as well as HMOs, laboratories, radiology centres, IVF clinics, dialysis centres, eye and dental care providers, oncology services, physiotherapy, and nursing and midwifery practice.

"We are also partnering with the PharmAccess SafeCare Quality Platform to reward facilities that demonstrate strong commitment to quality improvement and patient safety," Alabi added.

The Biomedical Technology and Pharmaceuticals categories will recognise innovation and professionalism through awards such as the DCL-NHEA Laboratory Innovation and Quality Improvement Award, CL-NHEA Laboratory Professional of the Year, Biomedical Engineering Service Company of the Year, Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Company of the Year, and Technology-Driven Pharmaceutical Distributor of the Year.

The organisers disclosed that all entries received before the deadline will be subjected to review by an independent panel to ensure transparency, credibility and fairness in the selection process.

Nominations can be submitted via email or through the official NHEA website.

Over the years, the NHEA has played a critical role in promoting best practices, encouraging healthy competition and shining a spotlight on individuals and organisations whose work continues to improve the health and wellbeing of Nigerians.