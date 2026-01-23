Nigeria: Osimhen, Lookman, Bassey Make 2025 AFCON Best Xi

22 January 2026
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Jide Olusola

Nigeria's Super Eagles may have settled for third place at the just concluded 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, but their quality was unmistakable, as three players were named in the CAF Team of the Tournament announced on Wednesday.

Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman and Calvin Bassey earned spots in the prestigious Best XI following standout displays, reaffirming Nigeria's prominence at a tournament ultimately claimed by Senegal, with Morocco finishing as runners-up.

Leading the charge was Osimhen, who once again embodied Nigeria's fighting spirit. The Galatasaray striker was a nightmare for defenders all through the competition, using his speed, physicality and aggressive pressing to keep opponents under constant pressure.

He scored four goals and led the Super Eagles to the semi-finals, where they were narrowly eliminated by Morocco on penalties.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Lookman's inclusion in midfield reflects his creative importance to the Nigerian side. The winger finished the tournament as the top assist provider with four assists and was central to Nigeria's attacking fluency. His vision, movement and end product helped the Super Eagles score a tournament-high 14 goals, the most by any team at AFCON 2025.

In defence, Calvin Bassey stood tall, earning his spot among the tournament's best centre-backs. The powerful defender impressed with his composure, aerial strength and ability to play out from the back, forming a solid foundation for Nigeria's campaign.

While Senegal lifted the trophy and Morocco reached the final, Nigeria matched both sides in quality and consistency, as reflected by their three representatives in the Best XI.

Senegal captain Sadio Mané was named Player of the Tournament, while Morocco's Yassine Bounou claimed the Golden Glove after five clean sheets.

The CAF Best XI was selected using an advanced technical evaluation process that combined live data, video analysis and on-site assessments to ensure an objective review of performances across the competition.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.