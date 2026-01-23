Nigeria: Osimhen, Lookman, Bassey Make 2025 AFCON Best Xi

Nigeria's Super Eagles may have settled for third place at the just concluded 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, but their quality was unmistakable, as three players were named in the CAF Team of the Tournament announced on Wednesday.

Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman and Calvin Bassey earned spots in the prestigious Best XI following standout displays, reaffirming Nigeria's prominence at a tournament ultimately claimed by Senegal, with Morocco finishing as runners-up.

Leading the charge was Osimhen, who once again embodied Nigeria's fighting spirit. The Galatasaray striker was a nightmare for defenders all through the competition, using his speed, physicality and aggressive pressing to keep opponents under constant pressure.

He scored four goals and led the Super Eagles to the semi-finals, where they were narrowly eliminated by Morocco on penalties.

Lookman's inclusion in midfield reflects his creative importance to the Nigerian side. The winger finished the tournament as the top assist provider with four assists and was central to Nigeria's attacking fluency. His vision, movement and end product helped the Super Eagles score a tournament-high 14 goals, the most by any team at AFCON 2025.

In defence, Calvin Bassey stood tall, earning his spot among the tournament's best centre-backs. The powerful defender impressed with his composure, aerial strength and ability to play out from the back, forming a solid foundation for Nigeria's campaign.

While Senegal lifted the trophy and Morocco reached the final, Nigeria matched both sides in quality and consistency, as reflected by their three representatives in the Best XI.

Senegal captain Sadio Mané was named Player of the Tournament, while Morocco's Yassine Bounou claimed the Golden Glove after five clean sheets.

The CAF Best XI was selected using an advanced technical evaluation process that combined live data, video analysis and on-site assessments to ensure an objective review of performances across the competition.