Nigeria: BUA Signs Deal for N340.4bn 3mt Cement Line in Sokoto

BUA Cement Plc, manufacturer of BUA Portland Limestone Cement and Sokoto Portland Limestone Cement has proposed to build a new ultra-modern 3-million-ton-per-annum cement line in Sokoto aimed at strengthening its production.

The proposed project to be executed in partnership with CBMI is targeted to increase the firm's annual capacity to 20 million tons when completed and strengthen regional supply.

"BUA Cement Plc, manufacturer of BUA Portland Limestone Cement and Sokoto Portland Limestone Cement, is proud to announce that it has signed an agreement with CBMI to build a new ultra-modern 3-million-ton-per-annum cement line in Sokoto," the statement read.

It described the proposed project as a major milestone in the firm's expansion drive and reflects its commitment to meeting Nigeria's growing infrastructure needs.

It added that the project estimated at US$240 million (N340.4bn) includes the new cement line, power plant, and other key facilities.

"This agreement builds on BUA Cement's 15-year collaboration with CBMI, during which CBMI successfully delivered cement production lines totalling 14 million tons across BUA's factories in Obu (Edo) and Sokoto.

"The Sokoto plant is strategically located as the only cement plant in Nigeria's North-West, providing easy access to several landlocked neighbouring countries," the statement added.

It noted that the location will enable the firm to serve both domestic and regional markets efficiently, ensuring high-quality Nigerian cement reaches new communities and critical infrastructure projects.

It projected that the ongoing firm's 700-ton-per-day mini LNG plant in Kogi, scheduled for completion later this year, will supply clean, reliable energy to power the new Sokoto line as well as existing lines, improving efficiency, reducing emissions, and supporting sustainable industrial growth.

"This investment comes at a transformative time for Nigeria. The bold reforms introduced by His Excellency, Mr. President, have made it easier to establish and operate factories while stimulating demand for infrastructure and construction projects.

"These reforms create a favorable environment for industrial growth, and BUA Cement is proud to contribute to the nation's development by expanding capacity, creating jobs, and supporting critical infrastructure.

"With completion of the Sokoto line targeted in 20 months, BUA Cement is excited about the opportunities ahead and confident that this project will strengthen its position as a leader in the Nigerian cement industry and across the region," the statement read.