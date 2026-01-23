Gambia: Envy Clubhouse Distances Itself From Kairaba Avenue Shooting

Management of Envy Clubhouse has issued a public statement to clarify facts surrounding the recent shooting incident along Kairaba Avenue, following what it described as misleading reports circulating on social media. The management stressed that the incident occurred on a public street and not within the Envy Clubhouse premises, urging the public to rely on verified information.

In the statement, Envy Clubhouse emphasised its longstanding commitment to safety and security, noting that strict entry protocols including dress codes and thorough searches are enforced across all clubs within the complex. Management reassured patrons that these measures remain firmly in place and uncompromised.

The statement further addressed videos circulating online, particularly on What's On Gambia, cautioning that social media content may misrepresent the facts surrounding the incident. Envy Clubhouse reiterated that the shooting took place outside the complex and in plain public view, not within its controlled environment.

The management thanked the public for their understanding and continued support, reaffirming its dedication to maintaining a safe, secure, and enjoyable space for all patrons at the Envy Complex.

