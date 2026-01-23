Gambia: Minister Sillah Lauds Cornerstone, Says Road Project Will Boost Trade, Empower Gambians

Cornerstone Construction Company, owned by a Gambian entrepreneur, has been commended by senior government officials and the National Roads Authority (NRA) for the quality of work delivered on its ongoing road project, despite earlier challenges with material supply.

While some projects have drawn criticism from ministers and engineers for delayed execution, Cornerstone Construction's work has been singled out for praise. The road stretching through Demfaye has been described as smooth and well-built, with officials noting that only minor finishing touches remain before completion.

Speaking during a site tour, Minister Sillah said the visit was crucial in enabling him and engineers to identify challenges across projects and find immediate solutions.

"We are truly impressed with the level of work and progress achieved in this section of the CRR North corridor," he remarked.

"As stated by the contractor, this 26-kilometre stretch will be completed by the end of January. Work will then move to Nianija and the Kaur Wharf Road, linking Nianija and other parts of CRR North through the Njaw Lub. We are hopeful that by the end of February, construction will be completed, paving the way for the president to inaugurate the project in March."

Minister Sillah emphasised that the project's execution by a Gambian-owned company was particularly commendable. "What impresses us most is that this contract is being delivered by a Gambian. Many of those engaged in the project are Gambians, supported by a few experts who are helping them gain the necessary experience to carry out similar assignments in future," he said.

He called on Gambians to seize the opportunities created by the government's infrastructure drive. "We want our brothers and sisters to utilise this opportunity to acquire skills, gain formal employment, and ensure that the money remains in the country. Contracts should empower Gambians, not leave them behind," he stressed.

Minister Sillah reaffirmed that quality would not be compromised, even as timelines were agreed upon with contractors and the NRA. "We are not putting undue pressure on contractors. Timelines were discussed and set with all considerations in mind. If challenges arise, delays are understandable. However, pushing for completion will never compromise our quest for quality work," he assured.

Jonas Agyemang, project manager of Cornerstone, reaffirmed the company's commitment to quality and adherence to project standards. He explained that the road, part of the EPC project, covers a total of 50 kilometres.

"Currently, we are working on the stretch from Raineru to Karantaba, Demfaye, and Fettou Fula, which is 26 kilometres. We have completed all earthworks and concrete structures, and sealed up to 18 kilometres. Less than five kilometres remain to be completed on this section. Within the next two weeks, we also intend to begin installing road furniture," Jonas said.

He added that the next phase will move to Njaw, covering 12 kilometres. "We plan to start surface dressing in the first week and aim to finish everything by the end of February," he disclosed.

Sulyaman Sumareh Janneh, Managing Director of the NRA, expressed satisfaction with the progress and quality of work.

"So far, we are impressed and satisfied with the level of work delivered. There were minor delays that led to an extension of the contract, but those are justifiable," Janneh said.

He added: "We expect the contractor to complete this work by the end of the month. I am optimistic that by the end of February, the road will be handed over to the government for inauguration. The quality of the road, even its rideability, is completely different - it is smooth and durable."

