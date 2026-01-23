Gambia: Govt Signs ID Card Deal With Margins ID Systems Applications Ltd

In a significant step towards strengthening National Identity Management and proper service delivery, Margins ID Systems Applications Ltd has officially signed a contract with the Government of the Gambia, represented by the Ministry of Interior, for the production of National Identity Cards.

The signing ceremony, held at the Ministry's complex in Kotu marked the beginning of a strategic partnership aimed at enhancing the security, efficiency and reliability of the country's identity card system on a build, co-operate and transfer model, to implement a secure, scalable and integrated National Identity Management System and ICAO compliant e-identity card infrastructure.

The event was attended by the Honorable Minister of Interior Abdoulie Sanyang and other senior officials of the Ministry. In addition, Government partners and top executives from Margins ID Systems Applications Ltd witnessed the signing of the agreement, underscoring the importance of the project to national administration and security.

Under the terms of the contract, Margins ID Systems Application Ltd will be responsible for the design, build and production of high-quality identity cards that meet International standards.

Speaking at the event, representatives from the Ministry of Interior emphasised that the project aligns with the Government's broader efforts to modernise proper public service delivery and strengthen internal security. 'This partnership is a reflection of the government's commitment to providing citizens with secure and reliable identification documents while leveraging the expertise of trusted private sector partners ".The officials said.

Margins ID Systems Application Ltd under the leadership of Moses Kwesi Baiden , the Chairman, Executive Director and CEO expressed pride in been selected for the project, describing it as a vote of confidence in the company's technical track record.

He further states' "We are honored to collaborate with the Ministry of Interior on a project of National importance .Our goal is to deliver identity cards that combine durability ,security, and efficiency, contributing to improved service delivery for citizens

The agreement represents a milestone in public-private collaboration and signals a shared commitment to innovation, security and national development.

