Gambia: GDC Leader Calls On Voters to Judge Political Parties By Action

Mama Kandeh, leader of the Gambia Democratic Congress (GDC), has urged Gambians to demand real change in the 2026 elections. He called on voters to focus on leaders' actions, not just promises.

Speaking to supporters in Manjai, Kandeh criticised past leaders for shifting positions and failing to deliver, emphasising the need for purposeful change. He is also concerned about electoral fairness, warning the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) to be impartial.

The GDC leader highlighted issues like poor management of national assets and excessive borrowing, saying it is time for accountable leadership.

"It is time for us to bring about the change this country truly needs, and not just any change," he said.

Kandeh encouraged voters to critically assess leadership records, warning against accepting repeated promises that are later abandoned.

"You should not trust someone based only on words and behaviour. Someone who asked for a vote to serve three years, then changed it to five, then ten, and now fifteen years. If that person comes back to you and you accept, then whatever happens, you should blame yourself," he stated.

The GDC leader further argued that there is a clear distinction between the responsibilities of the government and those of the opposition. According to him, the provision of essential services such as roads, hospitals, and other public infrastructure lies squarely with the government, not the opposition. He therefore urged Gambians to vote for the GDC in the next elections.

"If you want a leader who will work for you, that leader is Mama Kandeh and the GDC. If you want someone who will make you work for them, then follow the current government," he said.

Kandeh also criticised the government's borrowing record, claiming that loans contracted since 2017 exceed those accumulated during the combined administrations of Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara and former President Yahya Jammeh. He warned that the burden of these loans would be borne by future generations.

Further, he blamed the government's handling of key national assets and agreements, including the ports and the Senegambia Bridge, describing them as examples of poor management and further evidence of the need for competent and accountable leadership in the country.

