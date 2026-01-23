Gambia: Comium Gambia Elegantly Presents Dream Car to Winner

Innovative GSM company Comium Gambia has proudly presented a brand new Jetour SUV car to one Mustapha Jarju, lucky winner of its Comium grand prize staged during its last '10 Days of Fortune' promo campaign.

It would be recalled that sometime last December 2025, Comium, now managed by Monty Mobile, organised a countdown 'Spin the Wheel' promo raffle draw towards the New Year aired live on GRTS, during which lucky subscribers won lots of amazing prizes ranging from cash to free data, IPhone 17 pro max, led TVs, solar set, plots of lands and tuk-tuks, among a host of others.

At the presentation ceremony held at Comium head office on Kairaba Avenue, Isatou G. Ceesay, Head of Communications from PR Comium-Gambia, appreciated the management and staff of Comium, as well as the winner, who made the dream come true.

She described the promo campaign as a whirlwind of a competition, saying she was super proud of the team for conducting the promo excellently.

"We are truly proud that he won this," Madam Ceesay said. "To everyone, all of our subscribers who played a part, who were along with us on this journey, we say continue playing, continue subscribing. We have bigger things coming."

She also spoke about their upcoming promo, disclosing that they have another car to be raffled off very soon.

"So continue playing, continue subscribing. And thank you for being on this journey with us; we truly appreciate it," she said elatedly.

Receiving the keys to the dream car, Mustapha Jarju, winner of the promo, expressed delight to receiving such a Jetour 2026 luxurious car, as he narrated the secret behind his victory.

Jarju recalled that he participated in the promo numerous times and all proved futile, to an extent he was discouraged. Finally God Almighty made his dream come to pass with the Jetour SUV car.

To this end, he paid glowing tribute to his daughter, who he said would always encourage him to participate in the promo leading to his victory.

He disclosed that after his number appeared on TV screens as the lucky winner, at first he thought it was a joke but later received phone calls from Comium confirming his winning.

Jarju, who was short of words, also thanked the management and staff of Comium-Gambia for the initiative, referencing the popular adage 'many are called, few are chosen'.

"And this time, I am the winner. I thank God for that and I want to assure all that with Comium, everybody is a winner," Jarju said gleefully.

He recalled that during the promo he would try in vain and sometimes get pissed off. "Then I would go and relax. And the following day, my kids would come and encourage me to participate again," he narrated.

"This victory," he notes, "happened by the grace of Allah the Almighty." Allah, he added, also used his kids, especially his daughter, to encourage him to participate.

Equally, the elated Jarju thanked his wife and family and his friends for their good wishes.

The event was graced by senior members of the management of Monty Mobile, the staff and Hussein Dada, a renowned Gambian artist, who is also the brand ambassador of Comium-Gambia.

Shortly after the presentation, the company staff led by Mr Jarju took a caravan tour to his village in the West Coast Region settlement of Busura amid fanfare and jubilation.

The event was co-moderated by Oley Taal and Andy Kerme, both Face of the Comium Gambia.

