Gambia: CPA UK Delegation, NA Deepen Parliamentary Ties

In a broader move to strengthen parliamentary cooperation while improving the effectiveness of legislative committees, the National Assembly of The Gambia recently hosted a high-level delegation from the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) UK

The exchange, which commenced on Monday, brings together Gambian lawmakers, parliamentary staff, and experienced UK parliamentarians to engage in intensive discussions and technical sessions focused on committee work, oversight, and public accountability.

Receiving the delegation at the National Assembly by the Clerk of the assembly, Kalipha M.M. Mbye, outlined the Assembly's commitment to continuous learning and institutional strengthening.

This was followed by a high-level courtesy call on the Rt. Hon. Speaker of the National Assembly, Fabakary Tombong Jatta, who underscored the importance of international parliamentary partnerships in consolidating democracy and good governance.

A key highlight of the visit was a joint working session with the National Assembly's Committee on Gender, Children and Social Welfare.

During the session, participants engaged in structured goal-setting exercises and a technical discussion on the respective roles and responsibilities of parliamentarians and clerks.

Particular attention was given to the challenge of balancing institutional duties with constituency expectations, as well as the additional pressures and gendered demands lawmakers face, especially women, in the discharge of their legislative roles.

On Tuesday, the programme moved into a more technical phase, focusing on what was described as "The Forensic Oversight of Committees." Using the newly developed Committee Handbook as a guiding tool, discussions highlighted the central role of parliamentary committees as platforms for citizen engagement and effective scrutiny of government actions.

Delegates and their Gambian counterparts are examining practical approaches to planning committee inquiries, preparing for witness hearings, analysing evidence, and producing clear, well-researched reports capable of influencing policy and holding the executive to account. The sessions are designed to enhance skills in evidence-based oversight and reinforce committees as the engine room of parliamentary work.

The CPA UK delegation leader is Kate Osamor MP and includes Helen Grant OBE MP, Paula Barker MP, and Alex Brewer MP, all of whom bring a wealth of experience in committee leadership, legislative scrutiny, and constituency engagement.

The visit is also expected to extend beyond the walls of the National Assembly. A Community Fair is scheduled to bring together lawmakers and local civil society organisations, providing a platform for dialogue on public participation and inclusive governance.

The programme will conclude on Thursday with an "Action Planning" session, where lessons from the exchange will be translated into practical steps to strengthen committee operations within The Gambia's parliament.

Officials say the visit reflects the growing collaboration between the National Assembly of The Gambia and international parliamentary bodies, and signals a shared commitment to democratic accountability, institutional development, and people-centred governance across the Commonwealth.