Gambia: Le Jumbo Graduates 175 in Mentorship Cohort 0.4 Programme

Le Jumbo, a mentorship programme designed to arm youth with the requisite skills and knowledge before they start seeking for formal jobs at institutions, recently graduated over 175 mentees from its mentorship program cohort 0.4.

The ceremony held at SBEC International School, attracted senior government officials and business stakeholders and a cross section of the community.

This year's event was held under the theme -"Mastering the Entrepreneurship Mindset for Sustainable Impact In The Gambia".

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

At the event, mentees were advised to use their newfound knowledge for personal growth and national development.

At the event, Abdou S. Hydara, Supreme chairman of Le Jumbo, equally urged mentees to apply their newfound knowledge for personal growth and The Gambia's development.

Le Jumbo's mentorship program aims to empower young entrepreneurs and drive national progress.

Lamin Dibba, Le Jumbo's Co-founder, highlighted the program's 4-year success with tangible results from mentees.

He disclosed that 175 mentees are graduating with skills to boost their future, adding that Le Jumbo aims to transform The Gambia's business sector.

Mariama Fofana, deputy Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Trade, Empowerment and Regional Integration, praised the business community's efforts, further describing entrepreneurship as a driver of innovation.

She indicated that the Ministry of Trade is reviewing policies to improve the business environment thus supports mentorship programs.

"Empowering young entrepreneurs is a top priority for the ministry," she said.

Muhammad Lamin Jawo, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Le Jumbo, described the training as crucial as it seeks to equip mentees with skills for future success.

He noted that Le Jumbo's focus is on empowering young entrepreneurs to drive growth in The Gambia.

He thanked his team and volunteers, urging mentees to take action for national development.

Mr. Babucarr Saho, Deputy CEO of Gambia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI), emphasised the importance of the initiative, further advising the newly graduated cohorts to prioritise honesty and promote partnerships for growth.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Gambia Education Labour By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Muhammad Ngallan, President of the Gambia University Students Union, extolled the student's union's partnership with Le Jumbo, describing it as a standout success.

He pledged to maintain the partnership and encouraged future leaders to continue it.

"A strong collaboration for student development in The Gambia".

Muhammad Danso, a mentor also highlighted the importance of value creation. He shared vital insights into how entrepreneurs can create value in their businesses and communities.

Ida Mendy, coordinator of Le Jumbo also expressed similar sentiments.