Yankuba Minteh has made his return to action after recovering from an injury with a game-changer performance for Brighton in the 2025\2026 English Premier League.

Minteh and his Brighton side came from behind to seal a late 1-1 draw against Bournemouth on Monday.

He will bring much intensity to Brighton attack against opponents.

Minteh won four successful dribbles, five duels and seven touches inside the box.

He created chances and made 34 touches in 25 minutes.

Minteh scored vital goals for Brighton in the 2025\2026 English Premier League campaign.

He strive to maintain his form in the English Premier League.

Source: E-Sohna Network