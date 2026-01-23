Gambia: Momodou Jobarteh, Pa Modou Sohna Join Paide Linnameeskond in Estonia

21 January 2026
The Point (Banjul)

Gambian duo Momodou Jobarteh and Pa Modou Sohna have joined Paide Linnameeskond in the Estonian League.

Jobarteh, 19 and Sohna, 25, joined the Estonian club from Gambian sides Real de Banjul and BST Galaxy FC respectively.

The pair signed for Paide Linnameeskond in Estonian following their sterling performances with Real de Banjul and BST Galaxy in The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division One League last season.

Jobarteh and Sohna signed four and two year contracts with Paide Linnameeskond.

The duo will battle to secure their spots in the starting eleven.

