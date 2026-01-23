Gambia: Mighty Ajax, Kajabang Stretch Muscles As Gunjur Knockout Final Looms

21 January 2026
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Mighty Ajax FC and Kajabang FC are stretching their muscles, as the 2025\2026 Gunjur 'nawettan' knockout final edges closer.

Both sides are set to play each other in the coastal town rainy season knockout final on Saturday 7th February 2026 at the Gunjur Nyamina Mini Stadium at 4.30pm.

Mighty Ajax FC slipped to Kajabang FC 2-0 in the group phase of the Gunjur nawettan league prior to their knockout final clash.

The Amsterdan Boys sailed to the Gunjur nawettan knockout final following their 4-3 post-match penalty shootouts win over Continental Stars FC after regular time ended goalless in their semi-final match.

Kajabang FC navigated to the Gunjur nawettan knockout final following their 5-4 penalty shootouts victory over Argentina Sanchaba FC after normal time ended 1-1 in their semi-final match.

Mighty Ajax FC and Kajabang FC will both fight to to clinch the 2025\2026 Gunjur nawettan knockout trophy.

It could recalled that Mighty Ajax FC lost to Red Star FC 2-1in the 2024\2025 Gunjur nawettan knockout final.

Morocco to pursue legal action after Senegal walk-off in AFCON final

Momodou Jobarteh, Pa Modou Sohna join Paide Linnameeskond in Estonia

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.