Gambia: Mighty Ajax, Kajabang Stretch Muscles As Gunjur Knockout Final Looms

Mighty Ajax FC and Kajabang FC are stretching their muscles, as the 2025\2026 Gunjur 'nawettan' knockout final edges closer.

Both sides are set to play each other in the coastal town rainy season knockout final on Saturday 7th February 2026 at the Gunjur Nyamina Mini Stadium at 4.30pm.

Mighty Ajax FC slipped to Kajabang FC 2-0 in the group phase of the Gunjur nawettan league prior to their knockout final clash.

The Amsterdan Boys sailed to the Gunjur nawettan knockout final following their 4-3 post-match penalty shootouts win over Continental Stars FC after regular time ended goalless in their semi-final match.

Kajabang FC navigated to the Gunjur nawettan knockout final following their 5-4 penalty shootouts victory over Argentina Sanchaba FC after normal time ended 1-1 in their semi-final match.

Mighty Ajax FC and Kajabang FC will both fight to to clinch the 2025\2026 Gunjur nawettan knockout trophy.

It could recalled that Mighty Ajax FC lost to Red Star FC 2-1in the 2024\2025 Gunjur nawettan knockout final.

