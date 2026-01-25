Senegal's Afcon Win Lifts Mood As Debt Talks Loom

Senegal's football team beat hosts Morocco in a dramatic Africa Cup of Nations final over the weekend, triggering street celebrations across Dakar and other cities.

The match included a disallowed goal, a missed penalty, a protest that halted play, and a late winner that sealed victory for the Lions of Teranga. Hundreds of thousands of fans poured into public spaces as the country claimed one of its biggest sporting moments in years.

The celebrations come as Senegal faces economic strain. Since taking office, President Bassirou Diomaye Faye has raised taxes, cut spending, and scaled back job creation plans after discovering that the previous government failed to disclose billions of dollars in debt.

Public pressure has grown. Teachers have gone on strike over pay, and students have protested delayed stipend payments. Living costs remain high, and fiscal space is limited.

An International Monetary Fund team is due in Senegal this week for talks that could shape the country's next steps. The government is seeking new financing to avoid a debt crisis, and Finance Minister Cheikh Diba has said a deal could be reached soon, though the timing of any disbursement is uncertain.

Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko has ruled out debt restructuring. That stance will be tested in March, when about US$1.3 billion in interest payments fall due.

President Faye declared a public holiday to mark the football victory, extending a rare moment of national relief.

Key Takeaways

The football win offered a brief release in a tense political and economic period. Senegal's fiscal position remains fragile, with limited room to absorb shocks as debt servicing costs rise. The IMF visit is a key moment. Any agreement is likely to involve tighter controls on spending and revenue measures that may add to short-term pressure on households. The refusal to consider restructuring narrows policy options if financing is delayed. Public sentiment is mixed. National pride from the team's success contrasts with frustration over wages, payments, and job prospects. The public holiday may lift morale, but it does not change the underlying challenge of restoring confidence in state finances. The coming weeks will show whether Senegal can secure external support without deeper cuts or a shift in its debt stance. Until then, the football triumph stands as a reminder of unity during a period of economic uncertainty.