Cote d'Ivoire: The Ivorian Entrepreneur Feeding Young Minds in Abidjan's Schools

Seeing the shortcomings of catering in local schools, an Abidjan entrepreneur created a chain of restaurants for schools and colleges - filling children's bellies so they can fill their brains.

"Initially, I trained in mathematics and computer science, then I retrained in professional cooking at the Bassam hotel school and launched my own business - a catering company - as a self-taught chef," explained Krys Digbehi.

He chose school catering because of the demand. "According to the latest figures, more than 64 percent of schools in Côte d'Ivoire do not have a school canteen," he said.

"Being a student myself, I saw how difficult it was to find food, or to find good food. There wasn't really any professionalism in the food. So, at lunchtime I had to eat whatever was available, and it was expensive. For the average student, who has no income, they are forced to eat poorly."

He named his company Yeyiba, meaning "success" in Yacouba, his mother tongue.

Ivorian dishes on the menu

Using his own funds, including money he had won in start-up competitions, Digbehi invested in mobile containers and professional catering equipment. With his 15 employees, he now works for four establishments in Abidjan.

"In schools, I install a container. I have a kitchen, a container equipped with materials, stainless steel tables, really professional equipment, and we set up this facility as well as a dining area with chairs. Everything is well laid out and clean. And these students, at break time, no longer need to go out to find good food, as the facilities are there," he says.

"We serve a classic Ivorian meal, local dishes such as attiéké-poulet, alloco-attiéké, fish... But the difference is that it's done in a really professional and healthy way. Above all, it is prepared with love. Because when there is no love in the dish, when you serve attiéké, a dried fish, it doesn't go down well..."

'A hungry man is not a free man'

Yeyiba provides 1,500 meals a day. Marc Delphin Kambou, a former Yeyiba customer at the Lycée Classique d'Abidjan high school, says that when the students eat better they're more willing to learn.

"I can clearly see the difference because there's a saying here that goes, 'a hungry man is not a free man'. Because you can't come to school all day and not eat anything. Just a chocolate bar isn't going to do you any good. You have to eat something substantial to be able to keep up with the lessons. It's clear that those who eat and are full are clearly above those who are hungry, because if your stomach is empty, you won't be able to follow properly."

And it's not just the students who appreciate Digbehi's healthy, nourishing food.

Bruno Digbehi Zeli is the director of 2IMPE, a technical training centre in Abidjan. And when the engineering apprentices order their meals at the canteen, their teachers are not far behind in the queue.

"I myself usually eat with them. It's true that our meals are more elaborate. We order a little more than the students, who have somewhat limited [purchasing] power. But in any case, it's still affordable for young people."

He added: "You don't see anyone sleeping in the afternoon, because either they're hungry or they've eaten too much oil. I think eating well does make a difference. When you see lots of children sleeping because they're hungry, there's a problem."

Digbehi's next ambition for Yeyiba is to sign contracts with more schools in Abidjan, and to find a solution for school meals in rural areas.

This article was adapted from the original version in French by Frédéric Garat.