Liberia: Finance Minister Stresses Regional Leadership in Public Financial Governance

Monrovia, January 26, 2026: The Minister of Finance and Development Planning, Augustine Kpehe Ngafuan, has announced that Liberia's hosting of the 108th Council Meeting of the Association of Accountancy Bodies of West Africa (ABWA) reflects both the vitality of the association and Liberia's growing recognition as a trusted convening hub for regional and international institutions.

Speaking at the opening of the Council Meeting in Monrovia over the weekend, Minister Ngafuan expressed appreciation to ABWA for the confidence reposed in Liberia to host the high-level gathering of accountancy leaders from across the sub-region.

"Liberia is honored by the confidence placed in us to host this important meeting. Your presence here is not only a testament to the vitality of ABWA, but also a recognition of Liberia's expanding role as a reliable partner and convening center for regional and international institutions," Minister Ngafuan stated.

The 108th Council Meeting has attracted participants from over 13 countries across West and Central Africa.

Minister Ngafuan noted that the meeting builds on Liberia's recent record of successfully hosting major international and regional events, including the 44th GIABA Technical Commission and Plenary Meetings in 2025, the African Road Maintenance Funds Association (ARMFA) General Assembly in 2025, and the upcoming Statutory Meetings of the West African Monetary Zone (WAMZ), scheduled to take place in Monrovia in the coming weeks.

According to Minister Ngafuan, these engagements underscore Liberia's commitment to regional cooperation, institutional strengthening, and professional solidarity, while signaling the country's transition from past instability to renewed global engagement. "Liberia has moved beyond the period when it was viewed as the problem child of the sub-region. Today, Liberia is a place the world is coming to," he emphasized.

Minister Ngafuan reaffirmed that Public Financial Management (PFM) remains a strategic national priority for the Government of Liberia, extending beyond technical processes to encompass the restoration of public trust, institutional credibility, value for money in public spending, sustainable debt management, enhanced domestic revenue mobilization, and the creation of a credible environment for private investment and development finance.

He stressed that these objectives cannot be achieved without reliable financial reporting, high-quality auditing, and strong professional ethics.

"This is why ABWA's work in promoting IPSAS, IFRS, International Standards on Auditing, ethical codes, and structured capacity-building programs is directly relevant to governments across West Africa," he said.

Minister Ngafuan emphasized the crucial role of accountants in economic decision-making, emphasizing that accurate, faithful, and transparent financial records are vital for informed policy choices and sustainable economic growth.

Finance Minister Ngafuan also paid special tribute to the Liberia Institute of Certified Public Accountants (LICPA), the country's statutory professional accountancy body established under the LICPA Act of 2010.

He commended LICPA for its role in regulating the profession, certifying accountants, improving audit quality, and supporting the training of public-sector finance officers and auditors.

He further described LICPA as a valued partner of the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning, the General Auditing Commission, the Internal Audit Agency, and the Liberia Revenue Authority in strengthening Liberia's public finance architecture.

Minister Ngafuan reaffirmed the Government of Liberia's commitment to deepening reforms in budget preparation and execution, fiscal reporting and transparency, internal control and audit systems, and the digitalization of public financial management platforms.

"We recognize that regional cooperation, peer learning, and professional solidarity, of which ABWA is a leading example, are indispensable to sustaining these reforms," he noted.

"I encourage this Council to continue strengthening collaboration among member institutes and with governments to build resilient financial institutions capable of supporting inclusive growth and stability across West Africa." Minister Ngafuan said, adding that Liberia hosts the ABWA Council Meeting with pride and conviction, recognizing the central role of the accountancy profession in advancing governance and development across the region.