Liberia: Govt, EU Boost Liberia Fisheries Sector

Sign €25 Million Financing Agreement

Monrovia, January 26, 2026. The Government of Liberia and the European Union (EU) have signed a €25 million landmark financing agreement.

The agreement aimed to strengthen the artisanal fisheries value chain, improve livelihoods, and enhance food security across Liberia's nine coastal counties.

The agreement, which was signed at the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning, brought together senior Liberian officials, EU representatives, and development partners.

Speaking at the official signing ceremony, Finance and Development Planning Minister Augustine Kpehe Ngafuan described the agreement as further proof of the EU's long-standing and reliable partnership with Liberia, particularly during difficult economic periods.

He recalled the EU's timely budget support in 2024, noting that Liberia met agreed performance targets, paving the way for continued cooperation.

Minister Ngafuan emphasized that the fisheries project is grant-based, not a loan, and directly addresses livelihoods by empowering Liberians within the sector. "This is not about bringing cartons of fish," he said. "You have come to help us fish for ourselves."

The project will support artisanal fishers and fishmongers by improving cold storage, ice-making facilities, and fish-handling infrastructure, creating jobs, and reducing post-harvest losses. These interventions are expected to raise incomes, strengthen food security, and improve household welfare in coastal communities.

For her part, EU Ambassador Nona Deprez reaffirmed the EU's commitment to Liberia's artisanal fishing communities, stating that the project aligns with Liberia's ARREST Agenda, national fisheries policies, and the EU's Global Gateway strategy.

She highlighted the importance of fisheries for livelihoods, nutrition, and economic resilience along Liberia's 600-kilometer coastline.

The agreement also supports institutional and human capacity development, including fisheries training at the University of Liberia, Tubman University, and community colleges, as well as NaFAA's decentralization plan to bring services closer to fishing communities.

Both sides stressed that the initiative's success will be measured by tangible improvements in the lives of Liberians, particularly those in coastal areas. -Edited by Othello B. Garblah.