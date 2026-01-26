Nigeria: Kano Governor's Defection Puts Deputy On the Spot

The resignation of Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf from the New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP) and his expected formal registration with the All Progressives Congress (APC) has put his deputy, Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo, under intense political scrutiny, as he remains in the NNPP and has openly reaffirmed his loyalty to the leader of the Kwankwasiyya movement, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

The governor's decision, announced on Friday, triggered widespread reactions across the state's political landscape. Alongside Yusuf, 22 members of the Kano State House of Assembly, eight members of the House of Representatives and 44 local government chairmen also tendered their resignations from the NNPP. All of them are expected to register with the APC today.

Most members of the state executive council have since pledged loyalty to the governor and resigned their NNPP membership, with only a handful declining to follow suit.

Prominent figures who have so far remained aligned with Kwankwaso include the Deputy Governor, the Head of Service, Abdullahi Musa; the Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Mustapha Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso; the Commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Adamu Aliyu Kibiya; and the Commissioner for Science, Technology and Innovation, Yusuf Ibrahim Kofarmata.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

A senior aide to the governor told Daily Trust that plans were being considered to deploy loyal lawmakers in the House of Assembly to initiate impeachment proceedings against the deputy governor should he refuse to resign.

The aide, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the initial plot was to remove the governor and replace him with his deputy when the planned defection started gaining traction. However, the plan reportedly collapsed after Kwankwaso discovered that most lawmakers expected to prosecute the move had already pledged allegiance to the governor.

According to sources within Yusuf's camp, a counter-strategy now under consideration is to use the same bloc of lawmakers to impeach the deputy governor after the defection process is concluded, given Gwarzo's continued alignment with Kwankwaso and his reported rejection of the APC move.

Efforts to obtain reactions from the governor's spokesperson, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, and the deputy governor's spokesperson, Ibrahim Shuaibu, were unsuccessful as of the time of filing this report.

Daily Trust observed that while the affected cabinet members have attended recent Executive Council meetings, they have been conspicuously absent from the governor's public engagements since the defection process began. Instead, they have openly aligned with Kwankwaso, attending his political events.

A source familiar with the development said the government had not sidelined any official, explaining that the affected appointees chose to stay away to avoid possible victimisation.

"They cannot come out freely. Even supporters may put them on the spot. But the government has not sidelined them; they are just respecting themselves," the source said.

Gov Yusuf strengthens grip on assembly

At least 22 members of the Kano State House of Assembly have defected from the NNPP in solidarity with Governor Yusuf.

Those who resigned include the Speaker, Rt Hon. Jibril Ismail Falgore (Rogo); Deputy Speaker, Rt Hon. Muhammad Bello Butu Butu (Tofa/Rimin Gado); Majority Leader, Lawan Hussain (Dala); Deputy Majority Leader, Garba Shehu Fammar (Kibiya); Chief Whip, Muddasir Ibrahim Zawachiki (Kumbotso); and Majority Whip, Zakariyya Abdullahi Nuhu (Gabasawa).

Others are Lawal Tini (Ajingi), Musa Tahir Haruna (Albasu), Ali Lawan Alhassan (Bagwai/Shanono), Ali Muhammad Tiga (Bebeji), Hafiz Gambo (Bunkure), Rabiu Shuaibu (Dawakin Kudu), Tukur Mohammed (Fagge), Murtala Muhammad Kadage (Garko), Abdulmajid Isah Umar (Gwale), Ahmad Ibrahim (Karaye), Alhassan Zakari (Kura/Garun Malam), Suleiman Mukhtar Ishaq (Madobi), Abdulhamid Abdul (Minjibir), Muhammad Ibrahim (Rano), Kabiru Sule Dahiru (Tarauni) and Ali Abdullahi Manager (Wudil).

The lawmakers endorsed the governor's decision to leave the NNPP and said they were awaiting further directives on their next political move.

With 13 existing APC members in the Assembly, the anticipated defection of the 22 lawmakers alongside the governor is expected to give the APC a comfortable majority of 35 members.

Political analysts said the numerical strength would make it easier for any move initiated by the governor's loyalists, including impeachment proceedings, to scale through.

Kano has witnessed a similar scenario in the past. Professor Hafiz Abubakar resigned as deputy governor in August 2018 following a breakdown in his relationship with then governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje. His resignation came amid moves by lawmakers to impeach him, a process that had not been formally concluded before he stepped down.

Gwarzo's fate hinges on conduct, govt's response - Analysts

A political analyst, Dr Kabiru Sufi, said the political future of Deputy Governor Gwarzo would depend largely on his conduct in the coming weeks and how the executive and legislature respond.

Sufi said Gwarzo's continued absence from official engagements and his visible association with Kwankwasiyya/NNPP activities could provide grounds for legislative action.

"If he continues to absent himself from official functions and aligns more with factional activities, the House of Assembly may feel compelled to intervene," he said.

He added that the executive arm could also initiate or influence action if it considers the deputy governor's conduct destabilising.

"If the situation persists, ignoring it may no longer be an option," Sufi said.

Another political observer, Adnan Mukhtar Tudunwada, said the deputy governor had only two options: resignation or impeachment.

"He will first be sidelined and denied the opportunity to function fully. He will be reduced to a position worse than a spare tyre," he said, adding that resignation would not automatically guarantee him a governorship ticket

However, Kabir Yunusa Buhari expressed a contrary view, saying Gwarzo could emerge as Kwankwaso's next governorship candidate.

An NNPP leader, who spoke anonymously, said the deputy governor could either resign honourably or face impeachment, noting that previous allegations against him could be revived.

Gov, lawmakers to join APC today

A statement issued on Sunday by the governor's spokesperson, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, confirmed that Yusuf would formally register with the APC today.

The statement recalled that Yusuf first joined the APC in 2014, when he won the party's primary for Kano Central Senatorial District before conceding the ticket to Kwankwaso.

It said prevailing realities of governance, national cohesion and development informed his return to the ruling party, adding that the move would enhance cooperation with the Federal Government, accelerate development and improve service delivery.

The governor is expected to register alongside 22 Assembly members, eight House of Representatives members and 44 local government chairmen, and to launch the APC's electronic registration exercise.

Speaking on Saturday during the distribution of 600 motorcycles to social media practitioners in Kano, Governor Yusuf cautioned against early political calculations ahead of the 2027 elections, urging patience and unity.

"God knows best. There is no need to rush," he said, calling for peace and cohesion across the state.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He also warned the social media practitioners against attacking Kwankwaso's personality through their posts.

Commissioner resigns, another pledges loyalty to Kwankwaso

Still on Sunday, the Commissioner for Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr Yusuf Ibrahim Kofarmata, resigned from his position, citing concerns over the prevailing political turmoil.

In a letter dated January 25, 2026, Kofarmata said remaining in office could compromise his independence and objectivity, stressing that political expectations under the current climate conflicted with the impartiality required of his office.

Kofarmata, a Kwankwasiyya scholar and beneficiary of the Kwankwaso scholarship scheme, was first appointed Commissioner for Higher Education before being redeployed.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Adamu Aliyu Kibiya, reaffirmed his loyalty to the NNPP and Kwankwaso in a letter addressed to the former governor.

Governor Yusuf also relieved his political adviser, Sunusi Surajo Kwankwaso, of his appointment, citing poor performance. He subsequently appointed Hon. Mustapha Hamza Buhari Bakwana as the new political adviser.

Defection will end in defeat - Hanga

In the meantime, Senator Rufa'i Sani Hanga has warned that Yusuf's defection would end in political defeat, describing the move as a "suicide mission."

He said the governor ignored advice to remain in the NNPP and insisted that defectors would eventually return, arguing that the APC offers no automatic tickets.

"For him to abandon the leader who brought him this far is unfortunate," Hanga said, adding that the NNPP would closely watch how the governor navigates his new political path.