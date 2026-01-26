Liberia: Chief Justice Gbeisay Tells Sixty Judicial Retirees to Explore Private Sector

Monrovia, Liberia, January 26, 2026: Liberia's Chief Justice, Yamie QuiQui Gbeisay, has urged about sixty (60) honored and retired employees of the Judiciary to venture into the private sector.

He encouraged the retirees to either do business or farm, noting that these areas can generate substantial funding after retirement from government jobs.

Over the weekend, the Judiciary Branch of Government honored about Sixty (60) retired employees for their dedicated and professional Services to the judiciary and the country. The program was graced by family members of the retirees and members of the Judiciary.

Retirement from a very long professional career can evoke mixed emotions, from excitement and relief to anxiety and uncertainty. While some anticipate freedom and new opportunities, others grapple with the loss of identity, routine, and social connections associated with their careers.

It is a common experience of both anticipation for the future and apprehension about the unknown.

For the sixty (60) retired employees of the Judiciary Branch of Government, retirement is a prospect of a less stressful life, more leisure time, and the ability to pursue personal interests.

Speaking over the weekend during the honoring and retirement program, Chief Justice Yamie Quiqui Gbeisay, Sr. Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Liberia, in a statement, said the event is intended to honor individuals who have worked tirelessly in rendering services with dedication and professionalism not only to the Judiciary but the country as a whole.

Chief Justice Gbeisay, Sr., pointed out that many people in Liberia see no good in retirement, but despite that, it is better to work and be honorably retired than to leave a job either by dismissal, resignation, sickness, or death.

" I'm imploring you, the retirees, not to go home and sit just supinely but to venture into the private sector by either doing business or farming. These areas can generate lots of funding after retirement from government jobs.

Cllr. William B. Kollie, Sr., Court Administrator of the Supreme Court of Liberia, in a welcome statement on Friday, January 23, 2026, at the honoring program for retired employees of the Judiciary, said those who labor well at the end of their professional careers deserve honor.

Cllr. Kollie, quoting from the Bible, 2 Timothy 4, said Paul told Timothy that he (Timothy) had labored well and, as such, there is a great reward awaiting him in heaven. This means that even paradise honors those who labor well on earth.

The Court Administrator stated that when an individual works and reaches retirement, it is clear evidence that he/she has worked well. "Many people work in a professional environment, but their services don't end well as some get sick, die, are dismissed, or resign. So, to work and reach the age of retirement, it means that you have done well," he noted.

For his part, Cllr. John B. Sarkorh, speaking on behalf of fellow retirees, said retirement is not a death sentence if an individual prepares for it. He noted that they are retiring from the Judiciary with excitement, having fully prepared for this moment.

Cllr. Sarkorh used the occasion to call on the entire Judiciary staff to serve diligently while working with the Judiciary because if they do, they too could be honorably retired.

Those employees honorably retired include: John B. Sarkorh, Francis K. Dadzie, Sr., Amos B. K. Dickson, Famatta F. Chesson, William N. Kparglay, B. Augutus Tarpeh, Fannie L. Greene, Peter J. Toe, Saye M. Zarwolo, Victoria Nimely, Velma P. Woods, Nagbe Nuenti, Mildred Sumo, Felecia Gbwie Satia, Evenly K. Davis, George K. Toe, Jacqueline Z. Jackley, Knowles W. Shain, Kongit L. Grigsby, Daigais Togbah, Robert D. Coleman, Morris A. Watson, Dennis Slewion, Peter T. Dewoe, Edward H. Toe, Sr., and Nah J. Wolloh, Doris Shelton, Sam Peter King, Jassa B. Spiller, Annie Segbe, and Nyema Howe.

Others are Junior Sackor, Helena Kumeh, Brown Teh, Ezekiel N. Swen, Milton Kofa Wlejleh, His Honor Henry T. Nagbe, Sr., Alex K. Wrotto, Amos J. Gelekar, E. Flahn Doe, Emmanuel W. Swen, Dominic T. Nyonti, Isaac T. Seah, Charles Nah Toe, Harrison M. Yeanah, Rufus K. Gaye, Saye Yelehway, John D. Wehyee, Moses D. Zehwongbay, Joseph Nuah Weh, Joseph B. Wonyen, Varney Lewis, Jasper S. Chea, Mardea T. Chenaweth, Daniel Porlonkollie, Edwin S. Pewu, Nathaniel Greene, Dehgar B. David, Doris M. Cooper, and Tee O. Koffa.