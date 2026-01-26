Nigeria: Alleged Coup - Military Hands Over Report to Tinubu

The military has submitted to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the report of its investigation into what it tagged "indiscipline and breach of service regulations" by the 16 detained officers whom reports had alleged were involved in coup plot, Daily Trust has learnt.

Credible security and Presidency sources confirmed to our correspondent yesterday that the report was submitted to the president after over two months of thorough grilling and investigations carried out by the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA).

A report by Sahara Reporters had in October last year said the officers, ranging from the rank of Captain to Brigadier-General, were arrested and detained by the DIA for attempting to overthrow President Tinubu's government.

The Defence Headquarters and the Presidency had, at that time, denied that there was a coup attempt, despite widespread reports linking it to the cancellation of the October 1 Independence Day Parade, by President Tinubu.

Speaking to Daily Trust yesterday, a source privy to the investigation said the report had been submitted to the president.

He said a decision by the president on the report "will allow further actions."

"Those who were tasked to investigate the involvement of the officers have concluded their job, and they have submitted the report to the president who is also the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces," the source revealed.

Asked to give an insight into the content of the report, the source said: "All I can tell you is that the officers were indicted, and they will be sanctioned accordingly when the president gives his nod.

"Although I don't also know whether they will be court-martialled for the offence they might have committed, they will face sanctions in line with the military's standard procedures."

'President told coup attempt real'

Also speaking to our correspondent yesterday, a highly placed source at the Presidential Villa also confirmed that the military had briefed the president on its investigation.

"They (military authorities) briefed Mr President that it (the attempt to stage a coup) was real. The report clearly showed that there was an attempt by the detained officers to do what the media reported they planned to do.

"The Brigadier-General among them was picked because it was discovered that he was aware of the plot but did not report it," the source said.

The Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga and the Special Adviser to the President on Policy Communications, Daniel Bwala, could not be reached on their mobile telephone lines yesterday. They did not reply to text and WhatsApp messages seeking their comment on whether the report of the investigation had been submitted to the president.

A former governor from one of the southern states was also said to have been investigated on suspicion that financed the alleged coup plot.

On October 29, soldiers were reported to have raided former Bayelsa State Governor Timipre Sylva's Abuja and Yenagoa homes and arrested his brother; while his media aide, Julius Bokoru, had described as "sickening" the alleged attempt by "desperate politicians" to link Sylva to the rumoured plot.

Another military source hinted that the health condition of some of them had deteriorated.

The initial denial

The military high command, through its former Director, Defence Information, Brigadier-General Tukur Gusau, had, in a statement on October 4, 2025, claimed that 16 officers were arrested over issues that bordered on "indiscipline and breach of service regulations".

Gusau had said: "The Armed Forces of Nigeria wishes to inform the public that a routine military exercise has resulted in the arrest of sixteen officers over issues of indiscipline and breach of service regulations.

"Investigations have revealed that their grievances stemmed largely from perceived career stagnation caused by repeated failure in promotion examinations, among other issues.

"Some of the apprehended officers had been under jurisdiction for various offences, either awaiting or undergoing trial. Their conduct was deemed incompatible with the standards of military service.

"Upon completion of investigation, indicted officers will face the full military disciplinary process in accordance with established procedures to ensure accountability and preserve professionalism within the Armed Forces.

"The Armed Forces wishes to assure the general public that these actions are strictly disciplinary in nature and part of routine efforts to maintain order, discipline, and loyalty within the ranks.

"The Armed Forces will not tolerate behaviour that undermines the integrity of the institution or threatens its constitutional role under democratic authority."

Similarly, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Public Communication, Sunday Dare, had, while speaking on TVC News on October 28, dismissed the report of a coup plot against Tinubu's administration, describing it as unfounded.

"We are going to stick to the narrative of the military because they are the ones constitutionally empowered to secure this country. They are given the power, arms and ammunition as the intelligence power. So, when the military says these are the reasons why we have this development, we are going to stay with that narrative because that is the brief that is out there," Dare had stated.

Detained officers' identities

The detained officers include a Brigadier-General, a Colonel, four Lieutenant Colonels, five Majors, two Captains, a Lieutenant, a Lieutenant Commander from the Navy (the naval equivalent of a Major) and a Squadron Leader from the Air Force.

Checks showed that 12 of the officers belong to the Infantry Corps, the army's frontline combat unit whose troops primarily engage in ground battles.

One officer is from the Signals Corps that manages military communications; while another serves in the Ordnance Corps responsible for procuring, storing and maintaining weapons, ammunition, vehicles and other essential hardware.

The Brigadier-General, Musa Abubakar Sadiq, with service number N/10321, was born on January 3, 1974. He trained as an NDA cadet between 14 August 1992 and 20 September 1997 and is suspected to be the leader of the alleged coup plot.

As a member of Regular Course 44, Sadiq, an indigene of Nasarawa State, rose through the ranks, becoming a colonel in 2015 and a brigadier four years later. He belongs to the infantry corps.

Further checks showed that it was not the first time Sadiq had made headlines for alleged gross misconduct. In October 2024, he was reportedly detained for "alleged diversion of rice palliatives, selling of military equipment, including generator sets and operational vehicles to scrap yards."

Among other postings, the officer had served as Commander of the 3rd Brigade in Kano and Garrison Commander of the 81 Division of the Army in Lagos.

Colonel M.A. Ma'aji is a Colonel with service number N/10668. Born on 1st March 1976, the Nupe native from Niger State started training on 18 August 1995 and finished on 16 September 2000. Investigators suspect he played the role of a key strategist for the alleged coup plot, but the claim has not been verified.

A member of the infantry corps, Ma'aji was promoted to the rank of lieutenant colonel in 2013, becoming a full colonel four years later. The 49-year-old officer was the Commanding Officer of the 19 Battalion of the Nigerian Army based in Okitipupa, Ondo State.

He took part in Operation Crocodile Smile II, a Nigerian Army military exercise conducted in 2017 to address security challenges in the Niger Delta and parts of the South West.

He also served at Depot, Nigerian Army and later as Commander, Operation Delta Safe. He was a member of the 47 Regular Course of the NDA.

Lt. Colonel S. Bappah is a member of the Nigerian Army Signals Corps, with service number N/13036. He hails from Bauchi State in North-East Nigeria. He was born on 21 June 1984.

The 41-year-old officer started his cadet training on 27 September 2004 and completed it on 4 October 2008. He is a member of the 56 Regular Course of the NDA.

Lt Colonel A.A. Hayatu, with service number N/13038, hails from Kaduna State. Born on 13 August 1983, he underwent his cadet training between 27 September 2004 and 04 October 2008. A member of the infantry corps, Hayatu also belonged to the 56 Regular Course.

Dangnap is from Plateau State. He was born on 1 April 1986. In 2015, he was court-martialed alongside 29 others for offences related to the fight against Boko Haram. The 39-year-old officer, with service number N/13025, began his cadet training on 27 September 2004 and completed it on 4 October 2008. Dangnap is an infantry corps officer and member of the 56 Regular Course of the NDA.

Lt. Colonel M. Al-Makura is a member of the 56 Regular Course. A native of Nasarawa State, he was born on 18 March 1983. The infantry corps officer with service number N/12983 trained as a cadet at the NDA from 27 September 2004 to 4 October 2008.

Major A. J Ibrahim, with service number N/13065, hails from Gombe State. Born on 12 June 1987, the Infantry Corps officer trained between 27 September 2004 and 4 October 2008. He was a member of the 56 Regular Course and became a captain in 2013.

Major M.M. Jiddah is an indigene of Katsina State. He was born on 9 July 1985. He trained between 27 September 2004 and 4 October 2008. Jiddah, with service number N/13003, is an infantry Army officer and a member of the 56 Regular Course.

Major M.A. Usman is a Nigerian Army major with service number N/15404. He was born on 1 April 1989. He hails from the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja. A member of the 60th Regular Course, the infantry officer trained as a cadet at the NDA between 16 August 2008 and 14 September 2012.

Major D. Yusuf is a member of the Ordnance Corps. He was born on 26 May 1988. As a member of the 59th Regular Course, Yusuf, with service number N/14753, trained at NDA between 7 July 2007 and 8 September 2012. The officer hails from Gombe State.

Major I. Dauda joined the army through the Direct Short Service Commissions. Born on 26 November 1983, the infantry officer with service number N/13625, trained between 5 June 2009 and 27 March 2010. Dauda, who hails from Jigawa, is a member of Short Service Commission Course 38.

The remaining officers, whose details are still sketchy, are: Captain Ibrahim Bello, a member of the Direct Short Service Commission Course 43 with service number N/16266, who was born on 28 July 1987; Captain A. A Yusuf with service number N/16724; Lieutenant S.S Felix with service number N/18105; Lieutenant Commander D. B. Abdullahi, a naval officer with service number NN/3289 and Squadron S. B Adamu, an Air Force squadron leader with service number NAF/348.

Activists seek justice for detainees

A group, Concerned Pro-Democratic Activists of Nigeria, yesterday appealed to the federal government to take care of the detained officers' health.

The group's chairman, Yusuf Musa Dauda, at a press conference in Lafia, Nasarawa State Capital, expressed concerns over reports that some of the officers were seriously-ill and that their family members had been denied access to them.

He called on the government to grant the officers proper medical attention, permit communication with their family members and possibly release them if there is no case against them or charge them to court for legal procedures,

Dauda said: "We also learnt about the total denial of family members' access to see or speak with them since their arrest, to at least know their conditions and alleviate their worries.

"We are concerned over their prolonged detention without trial or proper legal procedures in a democratic era.

"We strongly condemn any act of overthrow of government undemocratically, but we urge authorities to look into this matter with fair judgment".

Additional reports by Abubakar Abdullahi (Lafia) & Baba Martins (Abuja)