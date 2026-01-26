Dodoma — As President Samia Suluhu Hassan approaches 100 days in office, the Ministry of Industry and Trade has posted tremendous gains from expanded youth financing and new factories to soaring business registrations and strengthened value-addition across key regions.

Among the achievements, a total of 193 loans worth more than 820m/- have been issued, generating 546 jobs, many of them for youth and low-income earners.

Speaking to reporters in Dodoma yesterday while presenting the ministry's 100-day performance update, Minister for Industry and Trade Judith Kapinga said the sector has shown "clear direction and renewed confidence," with results already stimulating economic activity in both rural and urban areas.

"These achievements have enabled young people and grassroots citizens to create jobs, reduce unemployment and boost the circulation of money in the local economy," she said.

The minister highlighted new investments in three major factories including Hyundai Automobile Manufacturing, Goodlife Investment Tanzania and Sanda Max Group which are expected to create over 150 direct and more than 500 indirect jobs.

She also said that formalisation of youth-led enterprises has also surged. 4,233 companies were registered in the period, of which 2,915 belong to youth.

Another 7,498 business names were registered, 4,742 owned by youth. The ministry also issued 141 industrial licences, including 129 for youth-owned factories.

Ms Kapinga said the development of industrial streets and industrial zones continues to deliver positive results. A new youth investment programme, designed with Special Economic Zones Authority (TISEZA) and Small Industries Development Organisation (SIDO) , aims to support 100,000 youth enterprises.

Preliminary assessments for industrial parks in 11 regions including Manyara, Iringa, Singida, Mbeya, Shinyanga, Ruvuma, Morogoro, Kilimanjaro, Dodoma, Tabora and Kigoma have identified areas with strong potential for processing and value addition.

More than 1,200 youth have received entrepreneurship training and hundreds have joined incubation programmes. The Tanzania Bureau of Standards (TBS) trained 1,059 entrepreneurs, including 371 youth, while 278 innovators have enrolled under the national Business Incubation Programme for ICT and manufacturing.

Digital markets are also expanding, with over 26,000 traders accessing market information online, strengthening competitiveness and the visibility of "Made in Tanzania" products.

On the production side, Ms Kapinga said the government is strengthening new industries in clean energy, agro-processing, pharmaceuticals and fertilisers. Tanzania Industrial Research Development Organisation (TIRDO)'s support for alternative charcoal production has created 150 jobs, increased incomes for women and youth, promoted clean energy and reduced deforestation.

She also reported progress in the National Development Corporation (NDC)-led Kalunga rubber plantation, which produced 166,070 seedlings, planted 19,990 trees on 100 acres and generated 150 direct jobs, contributing to carbon absorption and climate resilience.

Cashew farmers, she added, continue to benefit significantly from the Warehouse Receipt System, earning over 1tri/- in the period under review.

A total of 60 warehouses and 60 licences, used by 46 companies across Lindi, Mtwara, Ruvuma, Pwani, Morogoro, Singida, Mbeya and Tanga, handled 438,271.525 tonnes through digital auctions at an average price of 5,220/- per kilo.

The system generated 300 formal and 6,730 informal jobs across warehousing, transport and processing.

"This income has enabled farmers to secure food, improve their homes, pay school fees and strengthened local governments' capacity to deliver public services," Ms Kapinga said.