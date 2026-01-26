Tanzania: Not Just Statistics - Tanzania Puts Health Progress On the Global Stage

Stockholm — THE Embassy of Tanzania in Sweden played a pivotal role in coordinating the country's participation in the launch of the Nordic-Africa Health Conference, held on January 22, 2026, in Stockholm, Sweden.Bringing together high-level officials, health experts, and international partners, the conference focused on two critical areas of global health: Maternal and child health and the fight against non-communicable diseases.

Leading the Tanzanian delegation was the Deputy Minister for Health, Dr Florence Samizi, who represented the country's commitment to advancing health outcomes under the leadership of President Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan. In Sweden, they were hosted by the Tanzanian Ambassador to Sweden, Mobhare Matinyi, where her team of highly experienced health professionals drawn from the Ministry of Health, the Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar (RGoZ) and the Muhimbili University of Health and Allied Sciences (MUHAS) shared notes.

Among the key members of the Tanzanian delegation were Dr Mzee Nassoro, Assistant Director for Reproductive and Maternal Health; Dr Omary Ubuguyu, Assistant Director for Non-Communicable Diseases and Mental Health; Dr Salim Slim, Director of Preventive Services and Health Education at the Ministry of Health, RGoZ and Dr Amani Idris Kikula, Senior Lecturer at MUHAS. This team brought together a rare blend of clinical expertise, policy experience and research insight, ensuring Tanzania's voice was authoritative, evidence-based and forward-looking.

Far away from home, the Nordic-Africa Health Conference was organised through a collaboration between African Women Ambassadors based in Nordic countries and a wide network of health institutions in the Nordic region and internationally. Partners included the Maternity Foundation, Dalberg Media, Danish Alliance for Global Health, Global Financing Facility, World Diabetes Foundation, Ferring Pharmaceuticals and Laerdal Global Health. Their combined efforts created a platform not just for dialogue but for actionable collaboration between the Nordic and African health sectors.

Participation from Nordic governments was significant, reflecting the region's strategic commitment to global health and gender equity. Among the distinguished speakers were Sweden's Minister for Health and Social Affairs, Jakob Forssmed; Minister for Gender Equality, Nina Larsson and State Secretary for Health and Social Affairs, Petra Noreback. Denmark's perspective was represented by State Secretary for Development Policy, Elsebeth Søndergaard Krone. Senior officials from Norway and Finland, alongside international organizations, also attended, ensuring that discussions were multi-dimensional and solutions-oriented.

The conference's global dimension was further highlighted by participation from regional health leaders. Zimbabwe's Minister for Health, Dr Douglas Mombeshora, attended, along with officials from Nigeria, Liberia, Rwanda and Kenya. The Chief Executive Officer of Amref Health Africa, Githinji Gitahi and Dr Ntuli Kapologwe, Director General of the East, Central and Southern Africa Health Community (ECSAHC), provided additional perspectives on regional collaboration and capacity building.

Adding to the day's high-level dialogue, the Gates Foundation-supported Goalkeepers Project hosted a parallel event focused on accelerating the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The event attracted highprofile attendees, including Denmark's Foreign Minister, Lars Løkke Rasmussen, and philanthropist Bill Gates, emphasising the global stakes of health development and innovation.

In her presentation, Deputy Minister Dr Samizi delivered a compelling account of Tanzania's health sector achievements. She highlighted significant investments in health infrastructure and the procurement of modern medical equipment across hospitals nationwide. But more than infrastructure, she stressed the human impact: Tanzania's steady reduction in maternal, child and neonatal mortality over the past seven years.

Between 2015 and 2022, maternal mortality in Tanzania fell dramatically from 556 to 104 deaths per 100,000 live births, a testament to improved health services, better access to care and effective policy interventions. During the same period, under-five mortality declined from 67 to 43 deaths per 1,000 live births, while neonatal mortality decreased from 25 to 24 per 1,000 live births. These figures, Dr Samizi emphasised, represent not only numbers but lives saved and families strengthened.

Dr Samizi also used the conference as a platform to extend a formal invitation to Nordic countries to invest in Tanzania's health sector. She encouraged collaboration in research, technology development, and the production of medicines and medical equipment. The response was positive: Representatives from Sweden and Denmark expressed readiness to engage with African nations, including Tanzania, in alignment with policy priorities and development strategies.

The conference itself was more than a showcase of statistics. It was a forum for knowledge exchange, networking and innovation. Topics ranged from reproductive and maternal health strategies to interventions for non-communicable diseases, which have become increasingly prevalent in both African and Nordic contexts. The discussions underscored the need for cross-regional partnerships to tackle shared challenges, whether addressing lifestyle-related diseases or improving access to maternal health services in underserved communities.

One of the unique features of the conference was its emphasis on women in diplomacy and health leadership. African Women Ambassadors in Nordic countries played a central role in organising and moderating sessions, highlighting the critical link between gender equality and improved health outcomes. This integration of diplomacy, policy and health expertise added a layer of sophistication to the dialogue, ensuring that solutions were informed by both technical knowledge and international relations acumen.

The Tanzanian delegation's participation also reinforced the country's commitment to evidence-based policymaking. The team presented data-driven insights into successful interventions, including health infrastructure development, procurement of modern equipment and community-based health programmes. These initiatives have contributed directly to the measurable reductions in maternal and child mortality, offering a model for regional collaboration and learning.

Moreover, the conference highlighted the growing importance of international partnerships in addressing global health challenges. With organisations like the Gates Foundation, Dalberg Media and Laerdal Global Health actively participating, discussions extended beyond policy into practical implementation strategies. These included joint research initiatives, technology transfer, capacity building and sustainable financing mechanisms, all aimed at strengthening health systems across Africa.

The Nordic-Africa Health Conference in Stockholm also served as a reminder of the interconnectedness of health and diplomacy. For Tanzania, engagement at this level demonstrated that health achievements are not only domestic victories but also instruments of international influence. By showcasing tangible progress and inviting foreign collaboration, Tanzania positioned itself as both a leader and a partner in global health development.

As the conference concluded, the overarching message was clear: Improving health outcomes requires strategic collaboration, innovative financing and inclusive policy frameworks. For Tanzania, the Stockholm event offered an opportunity to celebrate achievements, share lessons learned and chart a course for continued progress in maternal and child health.

The country's proactive engagement also underscored its role as a reliable and forward-thinking partner for Nordic countries and international institutions.