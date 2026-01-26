Nigeria: Kano Bandits' Incursion - Barau Visits Troops, Urges Operatives to Crush Criminals

Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau I Jibrin, on Sunday visited troops' camps in Gwarzo, Shanono and Tsanyawa local government areas of Kano North Senatorial District, deployed to halt marauding bandits' incursions from neighbouring states.

Following bandits' incursion into parts of the three local government areas, troops comprising soldiers, police and civil defence operatives were deployed at the order of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

A statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ismail Mudashir, said the Deputy President of the Senate, who arrived in Kano at 7 am, went straight to Lakwaya ward in Gwarzo Local Government Area, where he interacted with security operatives at their camp.

Senator Barau, in the company of the Garrison Commander of the 3 Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Kano, Lieutenant Colonel I Ekoh and other top security operatives, inspected a parade by the troops led by the JTF Commander in Gwarzo, Lt Abdullahi Sadiq.

After inspecting the parade, Senator Barau, who is also the First Deputy Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament, thanked the troops for working tirelessly to safeguard the people of the communities.

" Thank you very much for your efforts to safeguard the lives and property of our people. We thank Mr President, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for swiftly acting on our request. He took it upon himself to inform the Chief of Defence Staff, down to the Chief of Army Staff, the IGP and all the security agencies, including the Director-General of DSS, which culminated in your posting to this area.

" Since you arrived in this area, you have been doing all you can to restore peace and tranquillity to our people. I'm here to thank you for putting your lives on the line to ensure our people live in peace and tranquillity. On behalf of the people of this area, the people of Kano North Senatorial District, and Kano State at large, we thank you for your efforts to safeguard the lives of our people," he said.

Urging the troops to sustain the tempo, he said, " Please go after these people who don't want peace in our land, the bandits who are terrorising our people. Chase them wherever they are and flush them out of this area, and indeed the entire area. We are hopeful you will be able to do so."

To the communities, the Deputy President of the Senate urged them to continue to give maximum support and cooperation to the security operatives, saying they need the support of all and sundry to succeed.

From the Lakwaya camp, the Deputy President of the Senate visited the Tsaure and Faruruwa wards in the Shanono Local Government Area, as well as the troops' camp in the Tsanyawa LGA. At each camp, he addressed the security operatives.

Meanwhile, Senator Barau met with community leaders in Faruruwa ward of Shanono LGA, where the residents expressed appreciation for the deployment of the troops.

In his remarks, an elder statesman, Alhaji Yahaya Bagobiri, expressed appreciation for the deployment of security personnel, the ongoing road projects, the appointment of indigenes, including the Chief of Staff to the Deputy President of the Senate, among other interventions.

A former member of the House of Representatives, Rt Hon Farouk Lawan, who hails from the area, said the visit was to encourage and motivate the gallant officers fighting banditry, thanking Senator Barau for his consistent and decisive role in addressing security challenges in the area.

Responding, Senator Barau said he was in the community to meet with community leaders and residents following the recent bandits' incursions in the area.

"May Allah protect us and prevent any future occurrence of such incidents. I'm also here to engage directly with our gallant security personnel; to see them, listen to them, and discuss the situation on the ground," he said.

In response to the community's request, he announced that a dam would be constructed as soon as possible.

In the entourage of the Deputy President of the Senate were: Secretary of the APC in Kano State, Hon. Ibrahim Zakari Sarina; Hon. Farouk Lawan; Hon. Kabiru Ado Lakwaya; Engnr. Muhammad Ali Wudil, Hon. Aminu Sulaiman Goro, Hon. Garba Ya'u Gwarmai, Hon. Yusuf A. Yusuf Tabuka, Hon. Inuwa Zangina Dangada, Hon. Murtala Nyako, Hon. Salisu Maje Ahmed Gwangwazo, among others.