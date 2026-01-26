Nigeria: 48 Judges Make Long List of Nominees for Appointment As Appeal Court Justices

Federal High Court judge, James Omotsoho, who sentenced IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu to life imprisonment and his colleague, Emeka Nwite, who is currently sitting on former Governor Yahaya Bello's money laundering trial made the long list.

The Federal Judicial Service Commission (FJSC) has released a list of 48 judges nominated for appointment to the Court of Appeal bench.

Only 12 of the nominees will be picked at the end of the ongoing appointment exercise to be finalised by the National Judicial Council (NJC).

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The list of the 48 nominees is contained in a public notice titled, 'APPOINTMENT OF 12 JUSTICES TO THE COURT OF APPEAL BENCH: CALL FOR COMMENTS,' published by the FJSC in the Saturday edition of This Day newspaper.

The notice, signed by the FJSC secretary, invited members of the public to submit comments on the nominees to "enhance transparency and accountability in the appointment process".

It said FJSC received the list of 48 nominees from the Court of Appeal, which initiated the appointment process.

At the end of FJSC's part of the appointment process, the commission is expected to recommend 24 from the list of 48 nominees to the NJC.

After that, the NJC will launch its own process, including interviewing the nominees to draw the final list of 12 candidates that will be recommended to President Bola Tinubu for appointment.

The 48 nominees on the FJSC's initial long list include James Omotosho of the Federal High Court in Abuja who, in November last year, sentenced Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Independent People of Biafra (IPOB), to life imprisonment for terrorism. Mr Kanu is serving his prison term in the correctional centre in Sokoto.

Also on the list is another Federal High Court judge in Abuja, Emeka Nwite, who currently handles a number of sensitive, high-profile cases, including the trial of former Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello on money laundering charges. If Mr Nwite makes the final list and he is appointed a Justice of the Court of Appeal, all the Federal High Court cases he is unable to conclude before the appointment will have to start afresh.

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) currently serving as a judge of the Katsina High Court, Safiya Umar, also made the list. SANs are a rare breed of applicants for judicial positions.

Successful candidates are expected to fill in the vacant slots of 12 states on the Court of Appeal bench.

The states are Benue, Plateau, Gombe, Taraba, Katsina, Kebbi, Ebonyi, Bayelsa, Cross River, Ekiti, Ogun, and Ondo.

Each of the state has four nominees on the starting long list of 48 nominees, who are currently serving as judges of state High Courts, the Federal High Court, Customary Courts of Appeal and the National Industrial Court.

The list, at the end of the whole exercise, will be pruned down to 12 that will be appointed.

Longlisted candidates

The longlisted candidates with their states of origin are as follows:

Benue State: Ibrahim Mohammed, Augustine Ityonyiman, Jennifer Ijohor and Dennis Igyuse.

Plateau State: Jacob Azi Atsen, Veronica Dadom, Stephen Dalyop Pam, and Nankwat Dawat Shaseet.

Gombe State: Abdulhameed Mohammed Yakubu, Suleiman Yahaya Abubakar, Mohammed Auwal Haruna, and Daurabo Suleiman Sikkam .

Taraba State: Nuhu Adi, Rosemary Kanyip, Danladi Yakubu, and Dauda Njane Buba.

Katsina State: Sanusi Kado, Safiya Badamasi Umar, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria; Adam Salihu Yarima, and Ibrahim Abubakar Maude.

Kebbi State: Sabiu Bala Shuaibu, Maryam Aliyu Hassan, Abubakar Saddiq Bello, and Shamsudeen Ja'afar.

Ebonyi State: Vincent Nwanchor, Thelma Adanna Achom, Esther Awo Ota, and Emeka Nwite.

Bayelsa State: Raphael Ajuwa, Ebiyerin Goodness Omukoro, Simon Warikiyel Amaduobogha, and Patience Zoufa

Cross River State: Abua Elias Ojie, Emmanuel Ubua, Ukpai Abba, and Obo Awusa Oto.

Ekiti State: Monisola Oluwatoyin Abodunde, Jubril Aladejana, Lucas Ogundana and Olusegun Ogunyemi

Ogun State: James Kolawole Omotosho, Olugboyega Ogunfowora, Yetunde Pinheiro, and Olufunke Sule-Amzat.

Ondo State: Oluyemi Oluyemi Akintan-Osadebay, Orimisan Okorisa, Akinfemi Owoyemi, and Ademola Enikuomehin.

Purpose of publication and how to submit complaints

FJSC said the primary objective for publishing the list of 48 nominees "is to solicit comments from the general public regarding the integrity, reputation and suitability of these candidates for Judicial appointments."

FJSC therefore urged members of the public "to submit written comments on any of the shortlisted candidates strictly on issues relating to "integrity, reputation and suitability for judicial appointment."

It said "all complaints or comments must be submitted in writing to the iffuce Secretary of the Federal Judicial Service Commission within fourteen days from the date of publication of this notice."

It also added that submissions may be delivered to the FJSC secretariat at the Supreme Court Complex, Three Arms Zone, Abuja, or forwarded to the email address thefjscsecretariat@gmail.com.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The commission stated that each complaint or comment must be accompanied by "a sworn affidavit deposed to by the author before a Superior Court of Record in Nigeria or a Notary Public."

It warned members of the public to guard against false or unsubstantiated allegations, noting that such submissions could attract consequences.

Finally, it stressed that every submission must be specific and supported with sufficient particulars to enable it to properly assess the claims made.

Publishing the names of nominees for judicial appointments was introduced by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, who also chairs both the FJSC and the NJC, upon her assumption of office last year.

The NJC, under her leadership, announced the initiative at its 108th meeting, held on 29 and 30 April, requiring the FJSC to publish the names of recommended candidates for judicial office and invite public comments on their integrity, reputation and suitability.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the NJC itself published a list of 82 candidates for various judicial positions in May 2025, inviting the public to comment within 14 days on the suitability of the nominees.