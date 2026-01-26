Somalia: Somali Opposition Bloc Meets Foreign Diplomats in Nairobi Amid Political Tensions

Nairobi — Somalia's Future Council, an opposition-aligned political platform, met international representatives in Nairobi to discuss the country's fragile political situation and ways to break a deadlock over constitutional reforms and the electoral process.

The meeting brought together Future Council members and envoys from the United Nations, the European Union, Britain and the United States, according to participants.

Talks focused on Somalia's current political phase, which they described as sensitive, with particular emphasis on reaching urgent solutions on constitutional issues and the direction of upcoming elections.

The Nairobi talks followed an earlier meeting of opposition figures and leaders from the Jubbaland and Puntland regional states, who are aligned under the Future Council umbrella and have been consulting on Somalia's political trajectory and unresolved disputes with the federal government.

Separately, Somalia's National Consultative Council (NCC) held a virtual session chaired by President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, concentrating on national unity and coordination between the federal government and regional administrations.

Meanwhile, the federal government has called for a broad-based political conference expected to take place next month, bringing together opposition groups and political stakeholders critical of the current administration. The meeting is expected to address contentious issues, including the future electoral model for the country.

The series of talks highlights renewed efforts by Somali political actors and international partners to seek consensus and a lasting solution to Somalia's protracted political disagreements.