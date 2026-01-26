Nigeria: 22 Kano State Assembly Members, Eight Federal Lawmakers, Resign From NNPP

Following the wave of defections, the APC now has 36 members in the 40-seat state legislature, and 19 of Kano's 24 seats in the House of Representatives.

Twenty-two members of the Kano State House of Assembly and eight of their colleagues in the House of Representatives have resigned from the New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP).

The lawmakers announced their departure from the party and affirmed their commitment to the administration of Governor Abba Yusuf.

The development was confirmed on Saturday in separate statements issued by Kamaluddeen Shawai, spokesperson to the Speaker of the State Assembly, and Sanusi Bature, the governor's spokesperson.

Mr Shawai officially released the names of the state lawmakers who defected in solidarity with Governor Yusuf, while Mr Bature listed the names of the eight federal lawmakers.

Kano has 24 members in the House of Representatives, with 18 of them elected under the platform of the NNPP and six under the APC.

Some of the NNPP House of Representatives' members had earlier defected to the APC. They include Abdulmumin Jibrin representing Kiru/Bebeji, Sagir Koki of Kano Municipal, Alhassan Rurum representing Rano/Kibiya/Bunkure, and Abdullahi Sani of Rogo/Karaye.

Aliyu Madaki (Dala), who serves as the Minority Leader, remains a factional member of the NNPP for now, though he has long distanced himself from the Kwankwasiyya movement.

With this latest development, the APC now holds 19 of the 24 Kano seats, while the NNPP retains only five: Kura/Garun Malam/Madobi, Wudil/Garko, Tarauni, Ungogo/Minjibir and Warawa/Dawakin Kudu.

Similarly, the APC has now secured an overwhelming majority in the 40-member State House of Assembly as the NNPP's former 26-seat majority has been overturned.

Following the wave of defections, the APC now has 36 members in the state legislature.

Currently, two seats--Ungogo and Kano Municipal--remain vacant following the recent deaths of the incumbents. Only two lawmakers, representing Kiru and Nasarawa, remain in the NNPP.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Governor Yusuf resigned from the NNPP on Friday, citing deepening internal crises and legal issues.

The governor is widely expected to join the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the coming days.

List of federal lawmakers who just resigned from the NNPP

1. Hon. Engr. Tijjani Abdulkadir Jobe Dawakin Tofa, Rimin Gado and Tofa

2. Hon Garba Ibrahim Diso, Gwale

3. Hon. Hassan Shehu Hussain, Nassarawa

4. Hon. IDRIS Dan Kawu, Kumbotso

5. Hon. Muhamamad Chiroma Nalaraba, Gezawa/Gabasawa

6. Hon. Barr. Rabiu Yusuf, Takai /Sumaila

7. Hon. Dr Ghali Mustapha Tijjani, Albasu/Gaya /Ajingi

8. Hon. Barr. Muhammad Bello Shehu, Fagge

List of state legislators who just resigned from the NNPP

1. Rt. Hon. Speaker, Jibril Ismail Falgore - Rogo

2. Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Muhammad Bello Butu Butu - Tofa/Rimin Gado

3. Majority Leader, Hon. Lawan Hussain - Dala

4. Deputy Majority Leader, Hon. Garba Shehu Fammar - Kibiya

5. Chief Whip, Hon. Muddasir Ibrahim Zawachiki - Kumbotso

6. Majority Whip, Hon. Zakariyya Abdullahi Nuhu - Gabasawa

7. Hon. Lawal Tini - Ajingi

8. Hon. Musa Tahir Haruna - Albasu

9. Hon. Ali Lawan Alhassan - Bagwai/Shanono

10. Hon. Ali Muhammad Tiga - Bebeji

11. Hon. Hafiz Gambo - Bunkure

12. Hon. Rabiu Shuaibu - Dawakin Kudu

13. Hon. Tukur Mohammed - Fagge

14. Hon. Murtala Muhammad Kadage - Garko

15. Hon. Abdulmajid Isah Umar - Gwale

16. Hon. Engr. Ahmad Ibrahim - Karaye

17. Hon. Alhassan Zakari - Kura/Garun Malam

18. Hon. Suleiman Mukhtar Ishaq - Madobi

19. Hon. Abdulhamid Abdul-Minjibir

20. Hon. Muhammad Ibrahim - Rano

21. Hon. Kabiru Sule Dahiru - Tarauni

22. Hon. Ali Abdullahi Manager - Wudil

The statement emphasised that a total of 22 Honourable Members of the hallowed chamber were directly involved in the defection, underscoring their collective resolve to stand firmly with Governor Yusuf's administration in advancing the interests of Kano State.