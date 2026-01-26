Nigeria: Lagos Hospital Records 212 Prostate Surgeries in 2025 Amid Rising Cancer Rates Among Men

Prostate cancer is the second most commonly diagnosed cancer in men globally, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

A Lagos-based health facility, Kelina Hospital, performed 212 prostate-related surgeries in 2025, as prostate cancer continues to rise among men in Nigeria.

The hospital disclosed the figure on Saturday at a press conference held at its Victoria Island facility, noting that it also recorded 101 prostate cancer surgeries over two years, with no reported mortality.

According to the hospital's Lead Urologist, Celsus Undie, the surgeries covered both prostate cancer and benign prostatic enlargement, conditions that disproportionately affect older men and remain a major contributor to morbidity in Nigeria.

Data from the Global Cancer Observatory (GLOBOCAN) 2022 estimate that Nigeria records more than 18,000 new prostate cancer cases annually. The report also estimates about 11,443 deaths each year, largely linked to late diagnosis and advanced disease at presentation.

Cancer burden

The urologist said the volume of surgeries reflects both the growing burden of prostate-related diseases and the demand for specialised urological care.

"In the year 2025, Kelina Hospital carried out a total of 212 prostate surgeries, factoring in surgeries for prostate cancer and benign prostatic enlargement," Mr Undie said.

He added that, based on statistics available to it, the figure represents the highest number of prostate surgeries performed by a single hospital in Nigeria within one year.

The management further said the outcome of its prostate cancer surgeries highlights the importance of early detection and timely surgical intervention in prostate cancer care.

"The most effective treatment for any cancer, including prostate cancer, is radical surgery," the hospital said, noting that once cancer spreads beyond its primary organ, treatment is often no longer curative.

Kelina Hospital said it offers open, laparoscopic and robot-assisted radical prostatectomy for prostate cancer, depending on patient needs. It added that robotic radical prostatectomy is its preferred option for most patients, except in specific cases such as kidney transplant recipients.

Benign prostate conditions

Beyond cancer, the hospital said a significant proportion of its cases involved benign enlargement of the prostate, a condition that can obstruct urine flow and pose serious risks to kidney function.

It said untreated cases often result in long-term catheter use, recurrent infections and declining quality of life.

According to the hospital, it performs minimally invasive procedures such as Holmium Laser Enucleation of the Prostate (HoLEP) and Transurethral Resection of the Prostate (TURP) for benign prostate enlargement.

Kelina Hospital said it introduced HoLEP in Nigeria in 2018 and has carried out over 600 HoLEP procedures since 2019, with a reported mortality rate of less than 0.2 per cent.

Surgical team

The hospital said its surgical outcomes were supported by a team of four urologists in 2025, including specialists trained locally and internationally.

It noted that one of its robotic surgeons has performed over 2,000 robotic surgical procedures, while the hospital has completed more than 6,000 surgeries across specialities.

Kelina Hospital said its overall surgical mortality rate is below one per cent, which it attributed to structured processes, teamwork and strict adherence to safety protocols.

"These outcomes have not been a result of isolated individual effort, but one built on structured processes, teamwork, and adhering strictly to safety protocols," the hospital said.

Regulation and training

The hospital acknowledged the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) for enabling the participation of diaspora and foreign-trained surgeons through licensing and regulation.

It said collaboration with international experts and returning Nigerian specialists has helped expand local capacity in advanced urological care, adding that it operates strictly within Nigeria's regulatory framework.

Health experts have consistently warned that prostate cancer outcomes in Nigeria remain poor largely due to late presentation, low screening uptake and limited access to specialised care.

Sefiu Eniola, a urologist, told PT Health Watch that because early prostate cancer is usually silent, routine screening is crucial. Mr Eniola recommended that African men begin prostate cancer screening between the ages of 40 and 45.