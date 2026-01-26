Nigeria: Kano Government Warns Supporters Against Insulting Kwankwaso

The Kano State Government has warned supporters of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf against making inflammatory remarks or insulting the leader of the Kwankwasiyya Movement, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, cautioning that such actions will attract disciplinary measures.

The warning was issued on Saturday by the spokesperson of the Governor, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, while making the opening remark during the distribution of 500 motorcycles to social media promoters of the governor at the Government House, Kano.

Governor Yusuf, who was present at the event, appeared in his usual Kwankwasiyya signature white 'Babbar Riga' and red cap.

Dawakin-Tofa said the government would not tolerate acts of indiscipline or disrespect toward Kwankwaso, describing him as a political leader whose contributions to Kano politics must be acknowledged irrespective of current political developments.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"We will not accept indiscipline or insults against the leader of the Kwankwasiyya movement, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso. Anybody who engages in such behaviour will face the consequences. We will not accept any insult despite our recent resignation from the political party," he said.

He urged supporters of the governor to exercise restraint and maturity, particularly in the face of heightened political tension following the recent shift in political alignments in the State.

According to him, the state government remained committed to maintaining peace and internal cohesion among its supporters, stressing that political disagreements should not degenerate into personal attacks or abusive conduct.