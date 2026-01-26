Nigeria: Kaduna Abductions - Governor Sani Denies Media Clampdown, Orders Probe

Kaduna State governor, Uba Sani, has denied allegations that his administration attempted to restrict media access or intimidate victims and residents of Kurmin Wali community in Kajuru local area of the State, following the abduction of 177 worshippers in the area last Sunday.

The governor made the clarification during an interview with the BBC, after reports emerged that journalists were threatened while attempting to access the community and that residents were being discouraged from speaking to the media.

Locals had alleged that security personnel and political actors attempted to block journalists from entering Kurmin Wali and warned residents against granting media interviews, raising concerns about a possible government cover-up.

Speaking to the BBC, Governor Sani stressed that any actions aimed at silencing victims or journalists would contradict his administration's commitment to human rights, press freedom, and democratic governance.

Governor Sani dismissed suggestions that his government was trying to hide anything, citing his long-standing background in civil rights advocacy.

"You may not know me. I spent many years as a civil rights activist. I fought for justice to the extent that I was detained five times by successive governments in Nigeria," the governor said.

While acknowledging that misconduct can occur within institutions, he assured that the allegations would be investigated.

"Wherever you are, you'll find people who are good and who are bad. We'll investigate the situation, I assure you," Sani added.

The governor said he was not previously aware of the alleged intimidation but welcomed the information.

"I am not aware of it, but I'm happy you are informing me, and I can give you assurance that we are going to investigate that," he stated.

Governor Sani also addressed concerns over his visit to Kurmin Wali community several days after the attack, explaining that his immediate response was to engage national security authorities in Abuja.

"When it happens, the first thing I did was rushing to sit down with the necessary security agencies. I rushed to Abuja first to sit down with the national security adviser and the minister of defence," he said.

He emphasised that his focus was on rescuing the abducted victims rather than public commentary.

"When people are busy talking on social media, my concern is how do I rescue these victims?" he said.

The governor assured residents that the state government would take full responsibility for the welfare of those affected.

"When I went there, I saw people that were really injured. Even before I went there, I've already instructed the commissioner of health, but I just affirmed to them today that the government will handle everything that has to do with their welfare, including handling their medical bills and ensuring that they have the best medical attention. Not only that, we also have to ensure that they go through psychosocial treatment," Sani said.

Addressing concerns about the continued absence of security personnel in the community days after the attack, Governor Sani said he had engaged key federal authorities to strengthen security in the area.

"I was in Abuja talking to the minister of defence and all the relevant security agencies to ensure that we have adequate security presence there," he said.

The governor disclosed that plans were underway to establish a military base in the area due to its proximity to Rijana, a location previously identified as an epicenter of insecurity along the Abuja-Kaduna highway.

"I urged the minister to ensure that we have a military base... and I've got assurance that the military base will be established in the next few weeks," he stated.

Reiterating his stance against ransom payments, Governor Sani said security agencies had been tasked with rescuing the abducted worshippers.

"The Kaduna State government does not pay ransom, I don't believe in ransom at all. That is why I rushed to the security agencies who have the responsibility to get these people back," he said.