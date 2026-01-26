Ghana: 22 Foreigners Arrested Over Alleged Illegal Mining in Savannah Region

25 January 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Savannah Regional Police Intelligence Department has arrested 22 Togolese nationals suspected of engaging in illegal mining activities within the West Gonja Municipality of the Savannah Region.

The arrests were made on January 23, 2026, when a team of police officers intercepted a Kia truck with registration number BA 223-12, which was being driven by Abdul Majeed Yakubu.

In a statement shared with The Ghanaian Times, the Police said the occupants of the vehicle identified themselves as Togolese nationals and indicated that they were travelling to Tuntumba, a known illegal mining community, with the intention of engaging in galamsey activities.

The suspects were taken into police custody and were expected to be handed over to the Ghana Immigration Service for the necessary immigration and legal processes.

The Police Intelligence Department said investigations into the matter were ongoing and assured the public that further developments would be communicated in due course.

By Stephanie Birikorang

